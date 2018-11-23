Make extra efforts to improve condition of inmates at Kot Bhalwal jail: Kumar to authorities

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU NOVEMBER 23:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, while discussing the jail management with the Jail Superintendent and other concerned officers stressed for making extra efforts to improve the living condition of the inmates.
According to an official, Kumar said this as he visited Central Jail in KoteBhalwal to review the security and other arrangements being made for the jail inmates by the jail authorities.
DIG Prisons, Mohammad Sultan Lone accompanied the Advisor during his visit, the official added.
During the tour, the Advisor visited the barracks, interacted with the inmates, and also enquired about the facilities being provided to them. Jail authorities briefed about the various activities that are being conducted in the jail for the welfare of the inmates.
He was also shown various products which were made by the inmates under skill development initiative.
Meanwhile, the Advisor also inspected the kitchen in the jail premises and inquired about the food being provided to the inmates. He stressed on the jail authorities to provide best quality food to the inmates and to maintain hygiene in the kitchen area, the official added.
With a view to take stock of health facilities being provided in the jail, the Advisor visited the hospital in the jail premises, the official said.
He was apprised of the facilities which are available in the hospital for the patients.
He assured that all legitimate help would be provided by the government in this regard.
Later, the Advisor also visited under construction JDA flats at Muthi where he was briefed by the officers of Jammu Development Authority (JDA) about the ongoing construction works there. He was informed that 72 flats (2 BHK) would be completed within two months and has already allotted 32 number of flats to the Estates department and remaining 40 would be allotted to general public, the official said.
The official said that further, it was informed that 6 more towers of 24 flats each and one club building would also be constructed within next two years having all basic facilities in the premises only.
Meanwhile, a public delegation also met the Advisor and presented their demands for resolution.
He assured the delegation that the genuine issues raised would be resolved in time bound manner.
Later in the day, the official said, the Advisor visited Zonal Crime Headquarter Jammu to take stock of its functioning.
He interacted with the officers of crime branch and enquired about the functioning and working.
IGP Crime, Syed Iftadul Mujtaba and other senior officers of Crime Branch were present on the occasion, the official added.