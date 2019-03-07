Make environment conducive for holding elections in JK: Vakil

March 07, 2019 |

Peoples Conference senior vice president and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Wednesday urged Government of India to take confidence building measures so as to make conducive environment prior to holding elections in J&K.

He said that “holding elections in J&K should not be at the cost of democracy. Electoral process can only be successful if maximum participation of people is ensured. Less participation of people in the electoral process undermines democracy. State assembly is a collective voice of people and to ensure its legitimacy there has to be significant participation in polls.”

GoI’s move to ban Jamaat, Vakil said instead of arresting JeI workers GoI should release political prisoners as a confidence building measure before the polls.

Delhi has to understand that nothing has come out of such tactics. Banning Jamaat is against the political ethos. Democracy is about variety, allowing political space for all sorts of political opinions and organizations. They have even participated in the election before the eruption of militancy. Rather than putting a ban on JeI, the government should instead engage with them”, he added.