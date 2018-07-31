Make announcements in Kashmiri, Urdu language at Srinagar airport: KCCI

Trade body also seeks refurbishing airport interiors with Khatamband
Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Jul 28:
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) has said Kashmiri and Urdu languages should be used at Srinagar airport for any announcement to benefit local passengers and promote local culture.
“We request director of the Srinagar Airport to include Kashmiri language in passenger announcement for the convenience of local passengers and also for the promotion of the Kashmiri language,” said President of KCCI Javid Ahmad Tenga.
He said this was discussed in a recent meeting with the director Srinagar Airport Akash Deep Mathur and he has agreed to it and several other demands.
Currently, announcements about flights at Srinagar Airport are made in English and Urdu/Hindi languages only.
KCCI has also demanded information about flights should be displayed in Urdu as well on screens inside the terminal building in addition to English or Hindi.
Tenga claimed that the passengers were being charged Airport developmental fee already and the logic behind these new charges was not understood.
“This is seen as a sort of entry or toll tax to be paid and needs to be done away with. Reasonable parking charges at designated parking zones within the airport need to be considered,” Tenga said.
He said in their meeting with Airport Advisory Committee, it was emphasized upon by the members that there is an urgent requirement of a waiting hall outside the terminal building.
“Chairman had suggested for a pre-fabricated waiting hall for passengers and other visitors outside terminal building,” said Tenga.
Tenga complained that the public conveniences at arrival outside the terminal building are poorly maintained and need proper hygienic upkeep.
KCCI president said that the meeting also discussed to give the Airport a traditional touch by renovating the buildings with khatamband - a Kashmir-made wooden wall and ceil paneling.
He said as per the tender that disqualified the locals from Srinagar Airport, there should be two local brands in addition to two international and national brands. This change in respect of local brands ought to have had been fulfilled by now.
Besides, tourist police uniform, as suggest in earlier Airport advisory meeting, should be put in place and providing of the fully equipped critical care ambulance at Airport should be expedited, Tenga said.
Moreover, he said that common cargo terminal has been created where additional fee for x-ray has been revised. He alleged that customers were facing harassment by Cargo Agents and there was no facility for perishable Cargo.
