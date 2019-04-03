Make agriculture glamorous profitable venture: Lone

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘1680 tonns of honey production generates Rs 119 crores revenue to Kashmir’

Administrative Secretary Agriculture Production Department Manzoor Ahmad Lone Tuesday took a review meeting of the senior officers of agriculture department Kashmir today at Agriculture Complex Lalmandi, Srinagar.

Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi was present.

The meeting was attended by all the joint Directors, Deputy Directors, Divisional Level Officers and Chief Agriculture Officers of Kashmir Division.

Secretary Agriculture said agriculture should be made a glamorous enterprise by turning farmers into agricultural entrepreneurs.

He instructed officers to increase their touring and monitoring so that basic field functionaries of the department will reach to the farmers at their door steps.

He said that modern agriculture technologies and agriculture programmes must reach to the maximum number of farmers.

Lone instructed the officers for supplying of high quality, high yielding and resistant varieties of crop seeds to farmers to increase the production.

He also instructed the officers that Panchayat Raj Institutions must be taken on board while distributing seeds and implementing of various agriculture programmes.

Administrative Secretary took stock of the Kharief and Rabi Programmes and production status of various crops.

He also took stock of the availability of all kinds of seeds and availability of chemical fertilizers.

He instructed the officers that there must be a good impact of the laying of seed villages so that maximum number of farmers are covered. Secretary also reviewed the Apiculture and Mushroom Sectors. Mr. Lone took a brief review of National Saffron Mission especially laying of irrigation system for the saffron fields and orders for framing of a committee to find out what modes operandi can be adopted for taking the irrigation system set up to its final conclusion. He also took review of quality control lab and stressed for increasing the strength of the Quality Control Laboratory at Lalmandi for increasing the testing capacity upto 32 molecules of different pesticides / fertilizers.

Earlier, Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi made a detailed power point presentation of the production status of various crops, seed / fertilizer availability, physical and financial achievements in all state and centrally sponsored schemes and other important projects.

He informed the meeting that Apiculture sector has a vast potential of 7 lakh colonies which can give a production of 1680 tonns of honey and can generate an income of Rs 119 crores in Kashmir Valley.

He also informed that 6 lakh soil health cards have already been issued to the farmers during the last two years to increase precision and accuracy of application of fertilizers by the farmers.

He informed that in Kashmir Division area under paddy is 141.340 thousand hectares with a production of 954.05 MT and productivity of 67.7 quintals per hectare and under Maize we have an area of 80.47 thousand hectares with a production of 258.37 thousand MT with productivity of 32.0 quintals per hectare and under vegetables we have an area of 22.518 thousand hectares with an production of 743 MT having a productivity of 330 quintals per hectare. He further said that we have a vast potential of producing and exporting vegetables and it was informed that vegetables worth Rs. 900 crores are exported to other states during the hot season and department is making efforts to strengthen the areas under vegetable clusters such as Bugam ,Narkara and also vegetable clusters of other districts in the valley to give boost to production and increase marketing facilities.