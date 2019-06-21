Major step towards realizing 24x7 Power supply in Srinagar, Jammu cities

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Award of SCADA/DMS under R-APDRP for Rs 173 Cr approved

The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the award of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Distribution Management System (DMS) under R-APDRP Scheme for Jammu and Srinagar cities to M/S G.E T&D India Limited at a cost of Rs.173 crore.

The official spokesperson said the establishment of SCADA/DMS is a major step towards realizing the vision of 24x7 Power Supply to all consumers in the twin cities. SCADA will enable setting up of reliable and "no manual touch" systems for system control / data collection and adoption of Information Technology in the area of energy accounting. It will reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and enable real time monitoring & control of Electric Distribution network, handling of loads while load shedding & restoration, plugging of pilferage points, supply of quality power, faster identification of faults & early restoration of power supply, proper metering, strategic placement of capacitor banks & switches and in proper planning and design of distribution network.

The SCADA project was sanctioned under R-APDRP by the Union Ministry of Power/Power Finance Corporation in the year 2011. The implementation of the project got delayed in view of poor response to the bidding process. With this step, implementation will speed up the vision of 24x7 power supply.