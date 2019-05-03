Major shrines, mosques in Srinagar to have upgraded facilities

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Works to start soon after ongoing estimation of requirements: DC

Srinagar administration has initiated a process to upgrade facilities at major shrines and mosques in the district.

This was informed in a meeting convened here Thursday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

The meeting of senior officers from concerned departments and Wakf Board officials were present in the meeting.

Some of the major shrines and mosques to be upgraded in terms of facilities include Syed Yaqoob Sahab Shrine at Sonwar, Khanqah-e-Moula Shrine at Khanqah, Dastgeer Sahib Shrine at Khanyar, Naqshband Sahib Shrine at Khwaja Bazaar, Asaar-e-Sharief Dargah at Hazratbal, Jenab Sahib Masjid at Soura, Asaar-e-Sharief Shehri at Kailashpora and Aali Masjid at Eidgah.

Secretary Wakf Board who was also present in the meeting was asked to submit details of immediate requirements of these shrines and mosques.

The DC while speaking on the occasion said that work on all these shrines and mosques will be taken soon after reception of requirement details adding that all works will be time-bound and completed in the shortest possible time.

Joint Director Planning M.Y Lone was also present in the meeting.