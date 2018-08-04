‘Major setback to Cong in Kargil, hundreds of joins NC’

Rising Kashmir NewsKargil, Aug 03:
National conference (NC) Friday said in a major setback to Congress and development for National Conference in Kargil, prominent personalities among more than 200 families which were earlier affiliated to Congress party from various part of the district joined party fold.
NC said the mega joining program took place in presence of District President Haji Mohammad Hanifa Jan, Former Minister Qamar Ali Akhoon, Former MP Ghulam Hassan Khan, Former Minister Feroz Ahmad Khan and other senior party leaders at party head office.
Party President, Haji Hanifa Jan welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and observed that supporters from ruling party were joining NC which is a clear indication that there was a strong resentment against the present dispensation of Hill Council which has miserably failed to address grievances of the people.
Haji Hanifa Jan said that their joining into the party will surely strengthen the party at grass root level in every part of the district and ensure the victory of National Conference candidate in upcoming Hill Council election. He further said that the doors of the NC are always open for all those who believe in the program and policies of the party and want to serve the people with sincerity of purpose.
Prominent among those who joined the National Conference includes Aga Syed Abbas, Aga Syed Ali, Shiekh Mohd Yaseen and Aga Syed Hadi from Gund Mangal Pore (Congress Supporter) along with more than 150 families, Sh. Ghulam Hussain Contractor from Khangral (Congress Supporter) along with 60 families, Advocate Zeeshaan Haidary along with his supporters from Baroo and others, NC said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the names of candidates in the 1st phase for 10 seats of LAHDC Kargil were also announced by Party President Hanifa Jan. The list includes Aga Syed Abbas Rizvi from Taisuru, Feroz Ahmad Khan from Silmo, Haji Ghulam Mohd from Parkachik, Aga Syed Hadi from Gund Mangal Pore, Er. Punchok Tashi from Padum, Tsering Angdus from Karsha, Shiekh Mohd Raza from Choskore, Mohammad Amin from Poyen, Ghulam Hussain from Stakchay/Khangral and Mubarak Shah Nagvi from Ranbirpora Drass.