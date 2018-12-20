Major reshuffle in admin, 50 KAS Officers transferred

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 20:
The Governor administration on Thursday ordered a massive reshuffle in the administration by transferring 50 KAS officers.
Sunita Anand, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.
Arvind Sharma, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, was transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA vice P.R. Dhar who shall report to Science & Technology Department, for further posting.
Choudhary Rashid Azam Inqalabi, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, wastransferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Transport Department. He shall also hold the additional charge of Special Secretary in the Secretariat of State Road Safety Council.
Mohammad Akbar Wani, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.
Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma, KAS, Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Director, Technical Education, J&K.
Ms. Anoo Malhotra, KAS, Director, Technical Education, J&K, was transferred and posted as Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu.
Ms. Anu Radha Rani, KAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu Bench.
Ms. Manisha Sareen, KAS, Joint Director, Geology and Mining, was transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.
Ghulam Rasool Kumar, KAS, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, was transferred and posted as Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, Kashmir.
Dr. Firdous Ahmad Giri, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, was transferred and posted as Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar.
Shafqat Iqbal, KAS, Additonal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal.
Bashir Ahmad Wani, KAS, Joint Director, Education (North), Kashmir, was transferred and posted as Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Kashmir Bench.
Abid Hussain, KAS, Joint Director, School Education (Central), Kashmir, shall hold the additional charge of Joint Director, Education (North), Kashmir, till further orders.
Nazir Ahmad Baba, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, was transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation. One post in the Special Scale from the overall cadre strength of KAS is transferred to the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir for drawal of his salary.
Nawab Din, KAS, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban.
Choudhary Mohammad Rashid, KAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Rajouri, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri. He shall also hold the additional charge of Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Rajouri.
Ashok Kumar, KAS, Additional Secretary in the Secretariat of the State Road Safety Council holding additional charge of Additional Secretary in the Transport Department, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur.
Tufail Matoo, Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, was transferred and posted as Executive Director, J&K Entreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), on ex-cadre basis.
Pritam Lal Atri, KAS, Joint Director, ICDS, Social Welfare Department, was transferred and posted as Secretary, State Electricity Regulatory Commission.
Arun Kumar Manhas, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba, was transferred and posted as Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.
Vikas Gupta, KAS, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba.
Ms. Kanta Devi, KAS, awaiting orders of posting in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Joint Director, Handloom, Jammu.
Haris Ahmad Handoo, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.
Ashwani Khajuria, KAS, General Manager, DIC, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu.
Pankaj Kumar Sharma, KAS, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department (HR).
Ms.Trishala Kumari, KAS, Joint Registrar, Cooperatives (Special), Jammu, was transferred and posted as Joint Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu.
Syed Muried Hussain Shah, KAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu, was transferred and posted as Director Land Management, Jammu Development Authority.
Amarjeet Singh, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, was transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu.
Pankaj Gupta, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, was transferred and posted as OSD with Advisor (S) to the Governor.
Mushtaq Ahmad, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretray to the Government, Labour & Employment Department.
Ms. Namrita Dogra, KAS, Joint Director, Handloom, Jammu, was transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Jammu.
Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone, Joint Director, School Education (South), Kashmir, was transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam.
Showkat Ahmad Rather, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, shall hold the charge of the post of Joint Director, School Education (South), Kashmir, till furthe orders.
Rajnesh Kumar, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.
Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Banday, KAS, Deputy Labour Commissioner, Srinagar, was transferred and posted as Joint Director, Tourism Kashmir. He shall also hold the additional charge of Deputy Labour Commissioner, Kashmir, till further orders.
Devinder Singh Katoch, KAS, Director Land Management, Jammu Development Authority, was transferred and posted as Joint Director, ICDS, Social Welfare Department.
Vinod Kumar Behnal, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Ladakh Affairs Department, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sunderbani, relieving Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera of the additional charge of the post.
Dr. Des Raj Bhagat, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, PHE, I&FC Department, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Service Grievance Secretariat.
Ishfaq Ahmad, Special Secretary, J&K Legislative Council, was transferred and posted as Executive Director, J&K Rehabilitation Council, Social Welfare Department relieving Ms. Rifat Arif, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department of the additional charge of the post.
Ali Mohammad Rawat, Additional Secretary, J&K Legislative Council, was transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Backward Classes Commission.
Masrat Hashim, KAS, Deputy Director, Tourism Kashmir, was transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Srinagar/Ganderbal relieving Sarfaraz, KAS, Deputy Director, Tourism of the additional charge of the post.
Zubair Hussain Shah, KAS, Assistant Settlement Commissioner, J&K, was transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment, Shopian relieving Bashir Ahmad Hajam of the additional charge of the post. He shall hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP, Shopian.
Abdul Qayoom Mir, KAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Poonch, was transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Poonch. He shall hold the additional charge of Project Manager, IWMP, Poonch, till further orders.
Ms. Subah Mehta, KAS, Deputy Director, Tourism Jammu, was transferred and posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Social Welfare, Jammu.
Viveik Puri, KAS, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Ramban, was transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Reasi.
Harbans Lal, KAS, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Reasi, was transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Ramban.
Ms. Deepika Rana, KAS, Deputy Director, ICDS, Social Welfare, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals, Jammu.
Ms. Ansuya Jamwal, KAS, Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu.
Imteeaz Ahmad Khan Kacho, KAS, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Leh, was transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kargil. He shall also hold the additional charge of Deputy Director, District Employment & Counselling Centre, Kargil.
Bashir Ahmad Hajam, Project Manager, IWMP, Shopian, was transferred and directed to report in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for further posting.
Rajeev Kumar, Secretary, J&K Backward Classes Commission, was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department.
Rigzin Spalgan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Durbuk, was transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Leh. He shall also hold the additional charge of Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Leh.