Major policy changes needed for tourism revival: KCCI

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hails Navin’s appointment with tourism deptt

Whiling hailing government for giving charge of Administrative Secretary Charge to Navin Kumar Choudhary, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said major policy changes are needed for the revival of the tourism sector.

In a statement, President KCCI Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad appreciated the measures of the State Government for promotion of the tourism sector by giving its charge to Navin Kumar Choudhary, a senior most officer of the State Administration.

In view of his positive and helpful style of working, the transfer has been widely welcomed by the Travel and Tourism sector.

With the stakeholders having high expectations, the Government also needs to create an environment conducive for officers to deliver their best for the revival of this important sector of the economy.

KCCI said tourism sector of the State has suffered major brunt of vagaries associated with the prevailing situation in the State of Jammu and Kashmir as also various policy changes like implementation of GST etc.

It said despite the acknowledgement of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture about the manifold negative impact of GST on the Tourism Sector and recommending review of the same, no tangible decision has been taken in this regard.

“The State while declaring the tourism sector as an Industry has been very close fisted in providing the incentives of industrial sector to the tourism industry.”

KCCI further said the announcement of charging power tariff at par with the industrial sector stands withdrawn within a year.

“The State Government and tourism players are putting their best efforts to attract tourists but frequent closure of the road link and exorbitant air fares have dealt a serious blow to such efforts.”

The State of Jammu and Kashmir has not been able to take advantage of the huge potential of the tourism sector.

The inbound figures of tourists in 2017-18 are dismal in comparison to other states.

It said Bihar has attracted 3.35 crores tourists while as Rajasthan gets 4.75 crores, Uttar Pradesh 23.70 crores, Tamil Nadu 33.83 Crores, Kerala 1.58 Crore, J&K gets only 73 lakh in the year 2017.

Out of the figure of 73 lakhs, only 13.1 lakh tourists have actually visited Kashmir and includes over 2 lakh yatris who visited Holy Amarnath Cave.

Around 60 lakh visitors are pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and around 2-3 lakh visitors have visited Ladakh.

So, in fact around 10 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir in the year 2017.

It said around the same number visited Kashmir even more than 30 years ago. While as most of the States have been witnessing a steady double digit percentage growth in the number of inbound tourists, the State of Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing a downslide. “Even the number of pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine has witnessed a steady drop. From a peak in the year 2012 of around 103.9 lacs, the year 2017 only attracted 57.40 lacs pilgrims to Katra.”

KCCI further said the pilgrim tourism is a major component of major tourist inflow for most of the States and Kashmir with a large number of Sufi Shrines and religious sites holds a huge untapped potential in this regard. “The State would also need to consider the sensitive nature of the tourism business and customize security considerations accordingly. Tourism cannot survive if tourists are made to undergo frequent frisking and travel restrictions.”

The State Government has indicated its seriousness about the focus on Tourism by making several changes in the Department of Tourism. The KCC&I urges that, in view of the large number of people associated with the Tourism Sector, major policy changes are required for the revival of this sector. The Government would need to provide stability by assigning responsibilities for longer durations to efficient and competent officers and also to provide budgetary support at par with other tourist destination states.