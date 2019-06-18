Major, militant killed in Anantnag encounter

June 18, 2019 | Shafat Mir

An army Major and a militant were killed and three army men including an officer injured in a day-long encounter in Achabal area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police official said the forces belonging to 19 Rashtria Rifles, 164 bn of CRPF and J&K Police launched a combing and search operation at Reshi Mohallah, Badoora in Achabal in the morning after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.

He said after plugging off all the possible escape routes, the forces moved towards the suspected spot, where militants were hiding.

“As the troops approached the spot, they came under heavy fire from militants hiding there. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter which continued throughout the day,” the official said.

In the ensuing gunfight, a militant was killed and four army men including two Majors were injured.

The injured army men were evacuated to military hospital in Srinagar. However, critically injured Major Kheitan Sharma succumbed to injuries on way to hospital.

A residential house was damaged during the encounter.

The operation was called off in the late afternoon following recovery of militant's body.

A police official said identity of the deceased militant and the outfit to which he owes allegiance was being ascertained.

The authorities suspended mobile internet services in Anantnag district after the encounter started.