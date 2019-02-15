Major militant attacks

Feb 10-13, 2018: Jaish militants sneak into military station at Sunjawan in Jammu. At least six army men, a civilian and three fidayeen militants were killed in the gunfight that lasted for nearly three days.
31 Dec 2017: Three Jaish fidayeens sneaked into the CRPF camp and engaged forces in 36-hour long gunfight in which four CRPF personnel were killed and three other CRPF personnel were injured, while CRPF Inspector died of cardiac arrest. The gunfight ended on January 1, 2018 and two local militants Fardeen Ahmad Khandey of Nazeempora, Tral and Manzoor Baba of Drubgam were among the three attackers.
27 April 2017: Three Army men were killed and five others injured in fidayeen attack on Army’s Panzgam garrison near Line of Control in Kupwara district. Two militants were also killed.
27 August 2017: Eight cops and three Jaish fidayeen were killed in an encounter after later mounted a suicide attack on District Police Line in Pulwama.
3 October 2017: Three Jaish fidayeen, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Border Security Force (BSF) were killed and three other BSF troopers were injured in an encounter after militants pre-dawn attack on the BSF’s 182 Bn camp, near Srinagar International Airport.
September 2016: 19 troops were killed after four Jaish militants carried out fidayeen attack on Army base in Uri, near the Line of Control. All the four attackers were also killed.
29 November 2016: Three militants stormed Army camp at Nagrota killing seven army men and injuring three others. All three attackers were also killed.
26 June 2016: Militants killed eight CRPF personnel at Pampore on Srinagar-Jammu Highway.
5 Dec 2014: Six militants stormed an Army camp at Mohra, Uri. Ten army men were killed in the attack.
24 June 2013: Militants ambushed army vehicle at Hyderpora in Srinagar, killing eight soldiers.
19 July 2008: Ten army men were killed in an IED blast at Narbal on Srinagar-Baramulla highway.
5 October 2006: Five JKP personnel, two CRPF men, two militants and one civilian were killed in fidayeen attack at Budshah Chowk, in heart of Srinagar.
2 November 2005: A suicide bomber blew up his car at Nowgam, near the private residence of then Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, killing three cops and six civilians.
24 June 2005: Nine Army men were killed in a car bomb triggered by militants on outskirts of Srinagar.
4 August 2004: Nine CRPF men were killed in a militant attack at Rajbagh camp at. A militant was also killed.
8 April 2004: 11 persons were killed in a grenade attack on a PDP rally at Uri in Baramulla district.
22 July 2003: A three-member fidayeen (suicide squad) storms an army camp killing eight force personnel, including a Brigadier, and injuring 12 others, including four top Generals, a Brigadier and two Colonels at village Bangti on the Tanda road in Akhnoor.
28 June 2003: Twelve troops were killed in a suicide attack by militants on Sunjwan Army camp. Two militants were also killed.
14 May 2002: 36 persons are killed and 48 others injured in a fidayeen (suicide squad) attack on an army cantonment in Kaluchak, Jammu.
1 October 2001: At least 38 persons, including four security personnel, were killed and 60 others wounded in a major car explosion that wrecked the road entrance and the security bunker outside the Legislative Assembly complex in Srinagar. Three militants were also killed.
17 November 2001: At least 10 security forces men were killed after militants stormed forces base in Ramban. Four militants were also killed.
10 August 2000: Eleven persons and a photojournalist were killed in a grenade explosion at Residency Road in Srinagar.
19 April 2000: The suicide bomber was used for the first time in Kashmir militancy, killing two Army men at the Army headquarters at Badamibagh area in Srinagar.
3 November 1999: Militants stormed Badamibagh Army camp, killing 10 troops.
13 July 1999: DIG and four personnel are killed in an attack on Border Security Force sector headquarters in Bandipora.