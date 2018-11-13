Major issues Mayor needs to address

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Nov 11:
The controversies around the election of Srinagar Mayor notwithstanding, the new mayor needs to take helm of the growing city and address the major issues like getting the new Master Plan implemented, conserving water bodies, flood mitigation, streamlining traffic, solid waste management, overcoming dog menace, proper water and electric supply, skewed urbanization, lack of green spaces, land under defence use, safety and security, disaster management and implementing Amrut projects.
As the debate around the mandate of the newly-elected Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) rages on, the new body needs to get the J&K Municipal Corporation Act 2000 implemented in its entirety.
The 2005 cabinet decision No 917 dated 30 May 2005 ordering transfer of sewerage and drainage; waterworks; gardens and parks; city roads and street lighting to the SMC has failed to see the light of the day.
Among the functions transferred to the SMC through the cabinet order, only the City Drainage Circle has been handed over to them.
As per official documents of the SMC, even City Drainage Circle is still “functioning under the direct financial and administrative control of the Housing and Urban Development Department and Corporation has no control over its functioning and financial matters”.
The City Sewerage and Drainage Department through a government order No 1536 GD of 1981 dated 19 June 1981 was transferred from SMC to UEED and till date has continued with the latter in violation of the 2005 cabinet decision.
Similarly, all city roads through government order No PW-87 of 1981 were transferred to Public Works Department and through government order No 780-GD of 1988 street lighting was transferred to Power Development Department.
Through another government order No 55-HUD/LSG of 1988, all municipal parks and gardens were transferred to the ‘Parks and Gardens Department’.
However, all these orders were superseded by the 2005 cabinet decision, which, however, never was implemented.
Also under the 18 functions listed for the SMC, traffic management does not figure in the list.
*****
The first challenge to the newly-elected SMC body is to get the Srinagar City Draft Master Plan 2015-35 vetted by the government so that the city would have a blueprint for development.
The outgoing Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party government wrapped up the in vogue Master Plan, leaving the city without a planning guidebook.
*****
As per the Draft Master Plan, Srinagar City and its surrounding areas have an extensive ecological footprint of rivers, streams, lakes, canals, wetlands, forests, hills, gardens, orchards and agricultural fields, which have been under threat due to rapid unplanned urbanization.
“Last four decades of urbanization compromised many water bodies, and fragmented the complex ecosystems connecting these water bodies,” the Master Plan states. “The city owes its existence to these lakes and wetlands.”
The lakes and wetlands are not only the reserves of biodiversity and ecology but also act as flood sponges, as per the Master Plan which needs to be protected and preserved.
Officials in Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) reveal that the encroachments on Dal Lake and allied water bodies have been extensive.
In 2017’s budget session, the State government informed that Dal Lake had turned into a city forest with the re-growth of trees.
The new SMC body needs to get the government to come up with a comprehensive flood mitigation plan which is still being envisaged after the 2014 Kashmir deluge.
The proposed comprehensive flood plan is yet to be drafted on paper while Srinagar city has thrice witnessed flood declaration after the 2014 deluge.
The dredging of River Jhelum river basin is yet to be completed leaving the city vulnerable to a similar flood.
The proposed revival of Jhelum has been a damp squib. The introduction of water transport along Jhelum, retrofitting and refurbishment of roads, walkways and pedestrian-only streets has not even started.
*****
There is no provision of an organised or controlled public transport system except Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) including diesel minibus, petrol and diesel-driven auto rickshaws in the city.
Due to this unorganized Public Transport system, most commuters have been opting for personal means of travelling adding to the already congested roads.
The SMC’s claims to declare no-vehicle zones has also not matured along with the failure to make operational signalized junctions for traffic management barring a few in and around Lal Chowk.
With 80 percent populace using minibuses (matadors) and three-wheelers, SMC’s challenge is to come up with a modern and well-organised public transport system in the city.
The proposal to build 13 parking lots at strategic locations to promote walking and No Vehicle Zones is only in the Smart City proposal while on the ground, the sites are yet to be identified.
The new SMC body needs to deliver on the electric vehicles, disable-friendly streets and intelligent traffic systems under the Smart City proposal along with constructing the proposed ‘Public Plazas’ which need to be connected with the circulation network.
*****
The Srinagar city has been grappling with the problem of lack of motorable bridges. With the proposed motorable bridge at Raj Bagh being converted into a foot over-bridge and the adjoining Zero Bridge also being meted out the same treatment, Srinagar City’s uptown area has three bridges over River Jhelum, all of which have been built before 1990.
*****
The door-to-door collection of waste from households is 60 percent while the segregation is zero.
In addition, SMC has inadequate modern vehicles for transferring the waste.
Official records at SMC show that a total of 450 metric tonnes of waste is generated per day in Srinagar – 62 percent of which is organic waste while the rest is inorganic including around 7 percent of plastic waste.
As per SMC records, there are 520-odd open-dumping points across the city.
The SMC’s mechanical waste segregator at the lone dumping site at Achen can only segregate 150 metric tonnes due to the want of adequate manpower. The rest of the waste – 350 metric tonnes - go directly into the landfill.
As per SMC, there is an acute shortage of trained workforce for waste collection along with lack of bio-toilets in the city.
The problem of piling waste on the streets of the city has been adding up the ever-growing population of stray dogs which has resulted in over 30,000-odd dog bite cases in the past 5 years.
The dog-bite cases have become a serious medical and public issue for people living in Srinagar while SMC has been helpless.
According to statistics provided by the State’s Health ministry early this year, 5060 dog bite cases were reported at the anti-rabies clinic of Srinagar’s SMHS hospital in 2017.
*****
The problem of sewage and pollution finding its way into the city’s water system has continued under the nose of the SMC.
The city’s interconnected network of drainage with River Jhelum, Dal Lake, Nagin Lake, Brari Nambal and Khushal Sar is badly affecting these water bodies.
The increasing water pollution due to inadequate drainage and sanitation system, untreated sewage and solid waste has led to high pollution content in the waters of these bodies.
As per official records, 76 percent of the city is yet without drainage facilities.
*****
Around 53 percent of Srinagar City is under residential land use, which is high as per URDPFI guidelines, but in reality, a large portion of the residential area is low density and sprawling.
As per State government’s own admission, there is an uneven distribution of parks and green spaces in the city.
As per the national benchmark of 135 LPCD for piped water network, Srinagar has 83 to 103 LPCD.
SMC needs to deliver on the 'improved urban aesthetic' and 'public space gain' proposals by replacing overhead utility lines with an underground duct for services and cables.
As per the Srinagar Development Authority estimates, the expected power demand of the Valley is going to be 2500 MW by 2035 while that of the Srinagar Metropolitan Region is worked out to be 1164 MW.
By 2035, the city would need 210 substations among which the 50 would be needed during the present SMC body’s tenure.
*****
Of the total urban population of 3.4 million in the State, Kashmir Valley holds 2.2 million and Srinagar City accounts for 55 percent whereas Srinagar Metropolitan Region shares more than 75 percent of the urban population of the Valley.
*****
As per official data, Srinagar has meager 2.6 sq m per capita green space availability against the minimum standard of 9 sq m green space per city dweller prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Srinagar is even far behind Delhi, which has 22 sq m per capita green space availability.
Chandigarh has 55 sq m, Gandhinagar 160 sq m and Bangalore 17 sq m.
*****
The indiscriminate dispersal of defense establishments in Srinagar poses major hurdle to the city’s development as per the draft Master Plan 2015-2035.
Pointing out that more area is occupied by defense establishments than the area used for development of district, divisional and State-level public and semi-public infrastructures, the draft master plan has called for immediate shifting of defense establishments to peripheries.
“As per the existing land use, the land under defense including many military and paramilitary establishments is spread over an area of 23 sq km, which equals to 8 percent of the existing land area of Srinagar,” reads the draft, which had been put in public domain to seek suggestions before being put in the State cabinet for final approval.
It points out that the indiscriminate dispersal of defense establishments in every nook and corner of the city, including the civilian areas, is construed as a major impediment in city development.
The draft states that if the guidelines of the Ministry of Defense are followed in future, the situation would become grimmer, causing undesirable strain on urban infrastructure.
The master plan suggests immediate consolidation and reorganisation of defense establishments located deep inside civilian areas, important commercial areas, and public buildings by shifting them outside or to the periphery of the city.
*****
The city has a poor cover of CCTV surveillance along with non-illuminating streetlights in 65 percent of the city.
*****
The lack of an emergency communication centre to disseminate information and coordination with departments in emergency situations has never caught the attention of the SMC.
The lack of planning owing to the fact that the city is earthquake-prone has added to the woes over the years.
*****
Of the total 59 projects of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), all the projects are yet to be completed.
As per official figures, work on half of the projects is yet to be started with work being allotted through tenders already.
In Srinagar, the projects include multi-tier parking at Sheikh Bagh and State Motor Garages, seven drainage projects, three sewerages, one project of water supply, one project of development of pedestrian walkways and footpath and cycle track, one project of intelligent traffic system and three projects for building green spaces.
|
SMC’s MANDATE
|
Regulation of land-use and construction of buildings
|
Regulation of slaughterhouses and tanneries
|
Public amenities including street lighting, parking lots, bus stops and public conveniences
|
Vital statistics including registration of births and deaths
|
Cattle pounds; prevention of cruelty to animals
|
Burials and burial grounds; cremations, cremation grounds; and electric crematoriums
|
Promotion of cultural, educational and aesthetic aspects
|
Provision of urban amenities and facilities such as parks, gardens, playgrounds
|
Urban poverty alleviation
|
Slum improvement and upgradation
|
Safeguarding interests of weaker sections of society, including the handicapped and mentally-retarded
|
Urban forestry, protection of the environment and promotion of ecological aspects
|
Public health, sanitation conservancy and solid waste management
|
Water supply for domestic, industrial and commercial purposes
|
Roads and bridges
|
Planning for economic and social development
|
Urban planning including town planning
|
Fire services