Major hospitals in Kashmir lack firefighting mechanism

April 23, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

In what could be termed as the major breach of safety norms, majority of hospitals in Kashmir region lack comprehensive fire-fighting mechanism—leaving the lives of patients in jeopardy.

In a latest reply to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), the legal section of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) said that during auditing of hospitals, Director Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) informed the department that most of the hospitals were inadequately protected.

DHSK deputy director in a reply stated that on 22-05-18 a report regarding the insufficiency of fire extinguishing system in our hospitals was sought from DFES.

According to the data revealed by Mechanical Hospital and Central Heating Division (MHCHD) Srinagar, SHRC was informed that 743 fire fighting extinguishers were installed in major hospitals.

In SMHS Hospital, 352 different fire extinguishers are installed including 322 ABC type, 25 Co2 type, three Foam type and two water mist CAF fire fighting systems.

In Government Medical College (GMS), only 104 type ABC type fire extinguishers have been installed.

In government Chest Disease (CD) hospital, a total number of 79 fire extinguishers including 51 ABC types, 21 of Co2 type and 7 Foam type fire fighting extinguishers are installed.

However, no water mist CAF fire fighting system has been installed in this hospital.

Similarly, in Lala Ded Hospital Srinagar (Old Block) 57 fire extinguishers of different types have been installed including 43 ABC types, 8 Co2s, five Foam and only one water mist and CAF fire fighting systems.

Likewise in, government Psychiatric disease Hospital Srinagar, a total number of 48 different fire fighting system are installed including 27 ABC type, 14 Co2s - 21, six Foam type and one water mist and CAF fire fighting systems.

In G B Pant Hospital Srinagar, 37 fire fighting extinguishers were installed including 31 ABC type, four Co2 type, one Foam type and only one water mist and CAF fire fighting systems.

The Government Bone and Joint Hospital Srinagar have 41 fire fighting extinguishers installed including 30 ABC type, eight Co2 type, two Foam type and one water mist and CAF fire fighting systems.

The Government Kashmir Nursing Home Gupkar Srinagar has 25 fire fighting extinguishers with 23 ABC type and two Co2 type.

However, no Foam type and water mist and CAF fire fighting systems in the nursing home.

“It is a fact that most hospitals are inadequately protected and even if some facilities of fire prevention are provided, those are not appropriately maintained for use in an emergency,” DFES informed health department.

The fire and emergency have also slammed government for failing to provide adequate fire fighting systems in most of the hospitals of JK.

Criticizing the government efforts, health department was also informed, “In the meantime, some incidents of the breaking of fire have appeared in Press, Government is perhaps waiting for a tragedy to happen before they provide effective, efficient fire fighting systems.”

Meanwhile, on 04-10-18, Executive Engineer, MHCHD, Mubashir N Naqashbandi informed SHRC that the division has already taken up the work on war footing basis and survey of more than 35 % hospitals has been completed while as a survey of remaining hospitals is underway.

“The survey activities are often hindered by the fact that in most of the hospitals the Operation Theatres (OT’s) are not available for inspection during procedural periods & disinfecting activities being undertaken by hospital authorities,” MHCHD informed the Commission.

“Further during holidays/off-time most of the hospital rooms are locked which compels the surveyor to revisit them during working days and as such our hospital inspection/survey is restricted to working days only,” reads a report of MHCHD.

The MHCHD said they have already requested for the token money amounting to Rs. 50.00 lakhs to enable this department to meet the expenses of outsourced survey job and to initiate the process of tendering for installation of the designed fire fighting/ fire alarm system.



