About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 05, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Major Gogoi suffers ignominy of seniority reduction and exit from Kashmir Valley

 

x (x)
 

Major Leetul Gogoi, who was at the centre of the 2017 'human shield controversy', will suffer the ignominy of reduction in seniority and exit from Kashmir Valley with the Army headquarters confirming the punishment for "fraternising" with a local woman last year, officials said here on Sunday.

A court martial had held Gogoi and his driver Sameer Malla guilty on two counts - "fraternising" with a local woman in spite of instructions to the contrary and "being away from the place of duty while in operational area", the officials said.

The company commander of the unit of Malla, who was facing charges of unauthorised absence, has been authorised to decide on his punishment which includes a "severe reprimand".

Malla was recruited in the Territorial Army in 2017 and he was posted with 53 sector of Rashtriya Rifles, a counter-insurgency force fighting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The proceedings of the court martial were confirmed by the Army headquarters after which it was decided to shift him out the valley, the officials said, adding that the final orders were received very recently.

Gogoi and Malla's summary of evidence was completed in early February, followed by the initiation of the court martial proceedings, they said.

The statements of the both the accused as well as other witnesses were recorded by the Army court and the punishment, which has been vetted by the Army headquarters, has been given, they added.

Major Gogoi and his driver were detained by Jammu and Kashmir Police following an altercation with the hotel staff when he was allegedly trying to enter it with an 18-year-old woman on May 23 last year.

The woman had expressed her unwillingness to depose during the court martial proceedings and informed the Army authorities that she had given a statement before a magistrate and the same should be treated as her final stand.

The woman had also stated that she had gone out with Major Gogoi on her own will, besides disclosing that she had become a friend of the Army officer through his fake Facebook profile, where he had named himself Ubaid Arman.

Immediately after the incident came to light last year, Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that exemplary punishment would be given to Major Gogoi if he was found guilty of "any offence".

"If any officer of the Indian Army is found guilty of any offence, we will take strictest possible action," General Rawat had said.

Major Gogoi hit the headlines after he tied a man to a jeep purportedly as a shield against an unruly mob which was hurling stones during a by-poll at Budgam, which forms part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, on April 9, 2017.

x (x)
 

Latest News

Jammu Univ-Indian Army sign MoU to institutionalise evaluation, accred ...

Jammu Univ-Indian Army sign MoU to institutionalise evaluation, accred ...

May 05 | Agencies
Major Gogoi suffers ignominy of seniority reduction and exit from Kash ...

Major Gogoi suffers ignominy of seniority reduction and exit from Kash ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

May 05 | Agencies
Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

May 05 | Agencies
Extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise BJP workers with violenc ...

Extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise BJP workers with violenc ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Pak PM Imran pays tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary

Pak PM Imran pays tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Porter injured in LoC firing

Porter injured in LoC firing

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Tarigami condemns killing of BJP activist

Tarigami condemns killing of BJP activist

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar demands action against BJP leaders for offering money to journali ...

Omar demands action against BJP leaders for offering money to journali ...

May 05 | Agencies
Kashmir highway closed for civilian traffic, NEET aspirants, Darbar Mo ...

Kashmir highway closed for civilian traffic, NEET aspirants, Darbar Mo ...

May 05 | Agencies
JeM militant gives up arms: Police

JeM militant gives up arms: Police

May 05 | RK Online Desk
India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

May 05 | RK Online Desk
Governor directs Chief Secretary to enquire killings of political peop ...

Governor directs Chief Secretary to enquire killings of political peop ...

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on vehicle on Sgr-Jmu highw ...

Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on vehicle on Sgr-Jmu highw ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
PM condemns BJP leader

PM condemns BJP leader's killing in Anantnag

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Palestinian mother, baby reported killed in Israeli strike

Palestinian mother, baby reported killed in Israeli strike

May 05 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Decomposed male body found in Poonch

Decomposed male body found in Poonch

May 05 | RK Online Desk
BJP leadershot dead in Verinag

BJP leadershot dead in Verinag

May 05 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 05, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Major Gogoi suffers ignominy of seniority reduction and exit from Kashmir Valley

 

x (x)
 

              

Major Leetul Gogoi, who was at the centre of the 2017 'human shield controversy', will suffer the ignominy of reduction in seniority and exit from Kashmir Valley with the Army headquarters confirming the punishment for "fraternising" with a local woman last year, officials said here on Sunday.

A court martial had held Gogoi and his driver Sameer Malla guilty on two counts - "fraternising" with a local woman in spite of instructions to the contrary and "being away from the place of duty while in operational area", the officials said.

The company commander of the unit of Malla, who was facing charges of unauthorised absence, has been authorised to decide on his punishment which includes a "severe reprimand".

Malla was recruited in the Territorial Army in 2017 and he was posted with 53 sector of Rashtriya Rifles, a counter-insurgency force fighting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The proceedings of the court martial were confirmed by the Army headquarters after which it was decided to shift him out the valley, the officials said, adding that the final orders were received very recently.

Gogoi and Malla's summary of evidence was completed in early February, followed by the initiation of the court martial proceedings, they said.

The statements of the both the accused as well as other witnesses were recorded by the Army court and the punishment, which has been vetted by the Army headquarters, has been given, they added.

Major Gogoi and his driver were detained by Jammu and Kashmir Police following an altercation with the hotel staff when he was allegedly trying to enter it with an 18-year-old woman on May 23 last year.

The woman had expressed her unwillingness to depose during the court martial proceedings and informed the Army authorities that she had given a statement before a magistrate and the same should be treated as her final stand.

The woman had also stated that she had gone out with Major Gogoi on her own will, besides disclosing that she had become a friend of the Army officer through his fake Facebook profile, where he had named himself Ubaid Arman.

Immediately after the incident came to light last year, Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that exemplary punishment would be given to Major Gogoi if he was found guilty of "any offence".

"If any officer of the Indian Army is found guilty of any offence, we will take strictest possible action," General Rawat had said.

Major Gogoi hit the headlines after he tied a man to a jeep purportedly as a shield against an unruly mob which was hurling stones during a by-poll at Budgam, which forms part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, on April 9, 2017.

x (x)
 

News From Rising Kashmir

;