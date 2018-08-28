Major Gogoi likely to face court-martial

CoI indicts Army officer, orders disciplinary action against him
CoI indicts Army officer, orders disciplinary action against him
Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, Aug 27:
Major Leetul Gogoi, who was indicted by Court of Inquiry (CoI) after being caught with a local woman in Srinagar hotel by police in May this year, is likely to be court-martialled.
The Army Court of Inquiry has indicted Major Leetul Gogoi for "fraternising" with a local woman in a Srinagar hotel and being away from his place of duty, paving the way for disciplinary action, army sources said.
The CoI had submitted its findings to the convening authority earlier this month following which further proceedings have been initiated, the sources said.
Gogoi was detained by police in Srinagar on May 23 following an altercation when he was trying to enter with a young girl in a Hotel Grand Mamta at Dalgate, Srinagar.
Major Gogoi, who was at the centre of the human shield row after his decision to tie a civilian to the bonnet of his vehicle in Kashmir last year, will now face summary of evidence before court martial proceedings are initiated against him, sources said.
Gogoi had hit the headlines last year after he tied a man to a jeep in Kashmir purportedly as a shield against stone pelters during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9.
Sources said Army has issues orders to initiate disciplinary action against Major Gogoi.
“The punishment to the officer can range from a severe reprimand to summary dismissal from Service depending on the evidence that emerges during the recording of the summary of evidence (SoE), which is followed by a court martial or the actual trial in the military legal system.
The Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat had said that exemplary punishment would be given to Gogoi if he was found guilty of "any offence".
Gen Rawat had supported Major Gogoi’s human shield action last year and honoured him with the Army chief's 'Commendation Card' for his 'sustained efforts' in counter-insurgency operations.