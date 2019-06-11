Major fire breaks out in timber factory in Jammu

June 11, 2019 | Agencies

A devastating fire broke out on Tuesday morning in timber factory here in Toph Sherkhaniyan area, an official said.

He said that they received a message early morning in control room about the fire incident that broke out in timber factory opposite Walmart Best Price in Toph Sherkhaniyan.

"At least a dozen fire tenders from both South and North stations were pressed into service," he added.

The official said that due to winds, the fire spread fast, adding, "the fire fighters and fire tenders are on job but the fire is still out of control."

No human injury has been reported so far but loss of property worth lakhs is apprehended.

(Representational picture)