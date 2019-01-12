Major, army man killed in Nowshera blast

Army porter dies in cross-LoC firing in Sunderbani
Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch, Jan 11:
In two powerful blasts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, two army men including a Major were killed and three others including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) injured on Friday.
Sources said an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was triggered through with a remote control device in Lam forward area in Nowshera sector in the evening.
“In the blast, two army men including a JCO were injured. Both have been hospitalised and doctors have termed their condition as stable,” they said
The second IED blast, they said, took place when troops sanitizing the area accidentally stepped over a landmine.
“Two army men including a Major were critically injured in the blast. They were referred to army hospital, where both succumbed to injuries,” sources said.
Meanwhile, an army porter sustained injuries in cross-LoC firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.
The injured army porter identified as Hemraj was evacuated to nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries.
“Army authorities have promised all possible assistance to the family of deceased porter,” defence spokesman said.