Major among 8 Army men injured in Rajwar accidental blast

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 30:
Eight Army men including a Major were injured in an accidental blast at Rajwar area of Handwara in the north Kashmir district of Kupwara on Tuesday.
Reports said an Army-domination party of 21 Rashtriya Rifles led by Major Surab Suman was passing through the woods of Nagranad area of Zatchaldara, Rajwar when the blast took place.
Police sources said the grenade exploded accidentally while the Army officer was given demonstration to his men in the woods.
In the blast, eight Army men including the Major suffered splinter injuries, they said.
All the injured were referred to military hospital Drugmulla, where from two seriously injured including Major have been evacuated to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment.
An Army official said details of the nature of the blast were being ascertained. GNS