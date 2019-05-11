About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 11, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Major admin reshuffle on cards

 A major reshuffle in the state administration is on cards soon after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is lifted from the state later this month following completion of process of Lok Sabha polls.
Sources said Governor’s administration currently has 14 officers holding additional charge of more than one department while half a dozen Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers are attaining superannuation this year.
The reshuffle is also expected in Jammu and Kashmir Police, where incumbent Additional Director General of Police Muneer Khan is set to attain superannuation on June 30 while Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani is going on a deputation to the Government of India, sources said.
Sources said the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik delayed the reshuffle as the MCC is in vogue due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
They said a meeting with regard to administrative reshuffle has already been held with another meeting expected to be held on the date when the transfers would be announced.
Currently Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Secretary Horticulture department is holding the additional charge of Secretary Agriculture Production Department.
Saugat Biswas Divisional Commissioner Ladakh holds the additional charge of Secretary Information and Technology department.
M Raju Managing Director J&K Project Construction Corporation holds the additional charge of Excise Commissioner J&K.
Pandurang Kondbarao Pole Secretary Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction department holds the additional charge of Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department.
Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment department holds the additional charge of Commissioner Secretary Information department.
Dheeraj Gupta Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development department holds the additional charge of Principal Resident Commissioner J&K (New Delhi) along with an additional charge of Smart Cities project and proposed New Jammu/Srinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority.
Asgar Hassan Samoon Principal Secretary Animal and Sheep Husbandry holds the additional charge of Administrative Secretary Transport department.
Navin Kumar Choudhary Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce department holds the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director IDFC J&K.
Rohit Kansal Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring; Hospitality & Protocol; Estates and Civil Aviation departments also holds the additional charge of Principal Secretary Social Welfare department.
Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Deputy Commissioner Srinagar holds the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer Special Purpose Vehicle Srinagar Smart City.
Prasanna Ramaswamy Vice Chairman Lakes and Waterways Development Authority holds the additional charge of Additional Secretary Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for SEOC, Humhama and Srinagar.
Kumar Rajeev Ranjan Additional Chief Executive Officer Metropolitan Regulatory Authority Jammu holds the additional charge of Managing Director/CEO Mass apid Transit Corporation Jammu along with an additional charge of MD/CEO Srinagar Metro Rail Transport Corporation.
Ramesh Kumar Deputy Commissioner Jammu holds the additional charge of CEO Special Purpose Vehicle Jammu Smart City.
Ravinder Kumar MD J&K IT Infrastructure Company holds the additional charge of MD J&K SIDCO.
Pertinently in J&K IAS-cadre Suresh Kumar, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Lokesh Dutt Jha, Shahid Anayatullah, Basharat Saleem are scheduled to retire this year while KB Aggarwal, Hilal Ahmad Parray and Muhammad Javed Khan, all from the IAS cadre, have already retired this year.
In the Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) cadre, dozen-odd officers would retire in 2019.
Under the Kashmir Administrative Services (KPS) half dozen-odd officers are also attaining superannuation in next 12 months.
As many as 37 IAS/IPS officer of J&K cadre are on central deputation.

