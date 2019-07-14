Major 7.3 quake hits off eastern Indonesia: USGS

July 14, 2019 | PTI/AFP

A major 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia Sunday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck about 165 kilometres south-southwest of the town of Ternate in North Maluku province at 6:28 pm local time, at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.