Major, 3 army men killed in Pak firing in Rajouri

CM, DyCM pay tributes to slain army men
Nazim Ali ManhasRajouri, Dec 23:
Four army men including a Major were killed in Pakistani troops firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of the State on Saturday.
Udhampur-based Defence spokesman said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and resorted to indiscriminate firing on Army posts in Keri sector of Nowshera in Rajouri in the afternoon.
He said Army men also retaliated and fired on the Pakistani troops positions and bunkers.
“In the Pakistani troops firing, five army men sustained injuries. They were evacuated to army hospital, where three including the officer succumbed to injuries,” the spokesman said.
He identified the deceased as Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh.
Major Ambadas, 32, belonged to Maharashtra, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, 34, hailed from Amritsar, Punjab and Sepoy Pargat Singh, 30, belonged to Karnal, Haryana.
Defence spokesman said killing of army men won’t go in vain.
Sources said an injured army man later succumbed to injuries in the hospital, taking the death toll to four.
They said militants had planted an IED along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri. “The militants blew up the explosive device when army men were patrolling the area close to the LoC, injuring five army men, four of whom later succumbed to injuries”.
Sources said after the IED blast, the Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gunfire.
“The cross-LoC firing continued for some time,” they said.
Sources said after the incident, alert was sounded along the forward locations in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.
“All army units were put on high alert to foil any infiltration attempts by militants or BAT attack by Pakistan army,” they said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has paid rich tributes to the slain army men.
She has conveyed her heartfelt sympathies to the families of slain troopers.
Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh also paid tributes to the three army men and Major killed in cross-border firing in Rajouri district.
“The sacrifices rendered by the troops would be remembered forever,” he said.
Singh while expressing condolences with the bereaved families, prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.
