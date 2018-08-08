Major, 3 army men, 2 militants killed in Gurez

Lashkar claims responsibility
M T RasoolGurez(Bandipora), Aug 07:
Four army men including a Major and two militants killed in a gunfight after troops intercepted a group of militants trying to infiltrate to this side of Line of Control (LoC) in Bagtore area of Gurez sector in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.
According to officials, 36 Rashtriya Rifles and 9 Grenadier personnel intercepted a group of 6-8 infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) near Bakhtor area of Gurez today.
A fierce gunfight erupted between army and militants after militants fired from automatic weapons towards the troops.
Defence spokesman in Srinagar, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said in the ensuing gunfight, four army men including a Major were killed.
He said two militants were also killed in the gunfight.
The deceased were identified as Major K P Rane of Maharashtra, Havaldar Jamie Singh, Havaldar Vikramjeet and Rifleman Mandeep Singh. They belonged to 36 Rashtriya Rifles and were stationed at Bagtore, Gurez.
According to officials, the four army men were killed during the initial firing of militants, who later escaped inside dense forest area amid heavy rainfall and darkness.
Army sources said Pakistani troops also resorted to firing on four Indian army posts to facilitate infiltration of the militants.
They said Pakistani troopers fired on four posts — Panth, Govind, Losar 1 and Bakhtor — on Monday night.
Authoritative sources told Rising Kashmir that among the eight infiltrating militants, two moved back to Pakistan administered Kashmir, two were killed and four successfully ventured into the Bagtore forests.
They said the infiltrating militants may have moved to Chandaji or Lashkoot areas of Bandipora to reach the Valley.
Meanwhile, Army conducted massive search and frisking of passenger vehicles on Gurez Bandipora road.
“Massive cordon has been launched in upper reaches of Chandaji and Laskhoot areas. All the army units across Lashkoot Chandaji,Vewan have been directed to remain vigilant to corner the probable entry of infiltrators,” an army officer told Rising Kashmir.
Earlier, a group of over 15 militants managed to cross the LoC from Bagtore side of Gurez in June this year. Though army launched a massive operation to trap the group in Panar forest killing, the militants later managed to escape after three days of operation.
Bagtore is considered to be the main route of infiltration in Gurez sector and over the years, many infiltration bids by militants have been reported from Gurez.
Meanwhile, Lashkar-e-Toiba owned the gunfight.
A Lashkar spokesman Dr Abdullah Ghazanvi in an emailed statement said a fierce gunbattle took place at Gurez between troops and militants.
“The Indian army used heavy weaponry, artillery bombardment and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV’s) against the militants. The militants managed to inflict heavy casualties on troops. Indian army has itself confirmed killing of Major and 3 army men. Our assessment suggests that 12-16 Indian troops including 2 officers were killed during the gunfight,” he claimed.