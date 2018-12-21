Maj Gen Kahlon takes over as Chief of Staff of HQ 15 Corps

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 20 Dec:
Maj Gen GS Kahlon took over as the Chief of Staff of the Srinagar based 15 Corps, also called the Chinar Corps, on Thursday from Maj Gen SK Sharma.
The Army spokesperson said a befitting farewell was given to Maj Gen SK Sharma at Badami Bagh Cantonment, who is proceeding to Udhampur to assume the charge of Chief of Staff of HQ Northern Command.
The spokesperson said Maj Gen SK Sharma’s tenure is defined by tremendous contribution and support towards immaculate conduct of operations and establishment of a sound support system in the Corps Zone.
“Maj Gen Sharma also gave impetus to improving the education infrastructure, coaching facilities, skill development, sports and youth empowerment,” said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson said that in his farewell message, Maj Gen SK Sharma complimented all ranks of Chinar Corps for their dedication and thanked the civil administration and Awaam for their support.
The Army spokesperson informed that Maj Gen GS Kahlon was commissioned into the Punjab Regiment and has had an illustrious military career spanning over 33 years during which he has held varied prestigious command, staff and instructional appointments. The General officer has an incisive understanding of J&K having served here before.
“The General officer has also represented the country as the Chief of Staff at the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Israel,” the spokesperson said.
Before assuming the appointment of Chief of Staff of HQ 15 Corps, the General Officer was commanding an Infantry Division in the South Western theatre. On assuming the charge, Maj Gen GS Kahlon conveyed his greetings to the Awaam of Kashmir and the entire Chinar Corps fraternity.