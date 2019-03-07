Maisuma shuts against shifting of Yasin Malik to Jammu jail

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A shutdown is being observed on Thursday in Maisuma area of Srinagar against the shifting of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik to a jail in Jammu.

According to reports all shops and other business establishments were closed in Maisuma.

Malik, who was detained on February 22, was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

He was shifted to Kot Balwal jail in Jammu.