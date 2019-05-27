About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Maintaining peace in JK biggest challenge: Farooq

 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asserted that biggest challenge ahead of the party is to put the state back on the path of development and peace, saying that the party will work on multiple fronts to achieve the anticipated goals of development and equitable development of all the regions of state.
While addressing various delegations who had called on him from Poonch, Hazratbal and south Kashmir areas to express their greeting to him he said, “I am indebted to the people for reposing their faith in our party. I appreciate the resolve of voters, who in spite of the numerous problems came out and reposed their faith in our party. The victory would not have been possible without the dynamic leadership of party vice president Omar Abdullah. The sweep that the party has been able to achieve in the Kashmir division owes its being to the collective efforts of party functionaries and party workers. I again take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every worker of ours, it is their victory, and it is the triumph of truth over falsehood, and the falsehood is bound to perish I salute the resolve of the people of Chenab valley and Pir Panchal for their determination. I assure them that the party will ensure the speedy development of all those areas.”
Party president while addressing the delegation said that the party was alive to the development demands of the people. “We are privy to the fact that development and prosperity have been the major causalities of the former BJP-PDP coalition. Once in power the party will make amends to the imprudent policies of the former coalition government. On one hand the party will fight for the safe guard of the identity of the state and on the other the motor the sluggish pace of development in the state, with the help of god and the proactive support of the people of the state we will indeed be able to deliver on both the fronts,” he said adding, “The people of the state are yearning for an elected government to provide for the basic amenities of the state. In no case can the advisors of the governor replace the elected institution of legislature. It is only an elected government that can mitigate the mounting woes of the people,’ he said.
On the occasion Pir Muhammad Hussain, Aijaz Jan extended warmest greeting to the president. Meanwhile scores of party workers, functionaries also called on party president and extended their greetings to him.

 

