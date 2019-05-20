Maintain regional balance in J&K Bank recruitment: Usman

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress leader and Former MLA Bandipora Usman Majid has urged Governor Satya Pal Malik and J&K Bank to maintain a regional balance between all the three regions of the state while making bank recruitment. He said there should not be discrimination against any region of the state.

Usman also said the thought of making district wise recruitment was a wise and an intelligent decision of the Bank as most of the districts of J&K state are far-flung areas.

“The aspirants belonging to these districts have limited sources to fetch quality coaching unlike the other district aspirants who are far ahead than the rest and can afford besides having accessibility to highly advanced coaching centres with which they are expected to score high in the examinations.”

Usman also eulogized the work of Chairman JK Bank for maintaining the transparency and fairness in the recently held recruitment process, as its merit list was prepared by national-level reputed recruitment agency IBPS.

While commending the decades’ long service of J&K Bank he said that JK Bank is the heartbeat of J&K state and its autonomy will never be tinkered. He appreciated the professionalism of the bank in serving the people of the J&K State.

Usman also said in a period of highly turbulent situation that the bank was in, no one in the bank could have dreamt about elevations and career progression but the reality is that with dynamic and compassionate leadership of Chairman J&K Bank Parvez Ahmad has not only turned around the bank, achieved a record turnover but also strengthened the Brand and Emotional Equity of the Bank.