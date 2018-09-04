Maintain quality research in SKIMS: Governor tells Director

Srinagar, Sept 3:
Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik today directed Prof. Omer Javed Shah, Director Shere-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, to attract the best talent, and maintain quality teaching and research in this premier healthcare institute.
Prof. Omer Javed Shah, Director SKIMS, Soura, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today. Shah extended warm greetings to Malik on his appointment as Governor of J&K.
The Governor urged the director for providing quality health care services to people at the Institute.
In a brief interaction, Prof Shah briefed Governor about the functioning of the various specialties in the Institute. He discussed the plans for its future growth, particularly the infrastructural development.