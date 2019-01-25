Maintain impeccable standards; don’t let any influence weaken professional resolve: Governor to Media

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 24:
Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday asked the media fraternity to always maintain impeccable standards during discharge of their professional duties and never allow any influence to weaken their resolve and harm this 4th pillar of modern democracy.
As per an official, Malik said this as he attended the 9th Sat Paul Sahni Memorial Lecture on the topic “Ethics and the Media: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”, which was organised by the Indian Institute of Public Administration, J&K Regional Branch, here.
Prem Sahni, wife of Late Sat Paul Sahni; Prof. Amitabh Mattoo, former Advisor to Chief Minister; Dr. Ashok Bhan, Patron IIPA, J&K Regional Branch; Dilbagh Singh, DGP; Dr. Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor University of Jammu; K.B. Jandial, former Secretary Information were among the distinguished guests present on the occasion, the official added.
Paying tributes to Sahni, an eminent Journalist, Governor observed that scholastic personalities like Sahni have contributed immensely through their writings in strengthening the democratic values of this country which are deep rooted in the collective conscience of its people since time immemorial.
Appreciating the role being played by media in voicing concerns and diversity of opinions during modern times, Governor observed that stalwarts in the field of Journalism have always strived for truly reflecting the aspirations of people.
Dr. Ashok Bhan and K.B. Jandial, while paying rich tributes to Sahni, described him as a multifaceted personality who immensely contributed in the arena of journalism and his fondness for photo journalism.
Prof. Amitabh Mattoo shared his perspective about life and work of Sahni whom he knew personally. He remembered Sahni’s love for photography and his generosity in gifting his treasure of rare photo collection to the University of Jammu which is to be preserved for the generations to come.
A large gathering of prominent citizens, senior civil and police officers, academia, students were present on the occasion, the official added.