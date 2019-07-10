Maintain heightened surveillance on all fronts: Guv to CRPF

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday asked the CRPF to maintain heightened surveillance on all fronts in the state including internal security and the smooth conduct of the ongoing Amarnath yatra.

Malik made the observations during a meeting with Additional Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Zulfiqar Hasan, who called on the Governor at the Raj Bhawan.

"Hasan briefed the Governor about the role being played by the CRPF for internal security management in the state and for the smooth conduct of ongoing Amarnath yatra," an official spokesman said.

He said Governor, while lauding the important role being played by the force in maintaining security in Jammu and Kashmir, advised heightened surveillance on all fronts.