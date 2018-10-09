Maintain dignity in jails: Bar

Condemns ill treatment of prisoners in Tihar jail
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, today condemned the “ill treatment” meted out to the Kashmiri and Pakistani prisoners lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi.
Bar Association in a statement issued here today described the same a flagrant violation of international law as well as of the provisions of jail manual which envisages that a person, while in custody, is not stripped of his legal and/or fundamental rights. Bar said that all those aspects of life which make a person to live with human dignity are guaranteed to a prisoner as well, while in jail.
“The prisoner can neither be kept in solitary confinement nor held in fetters. He cannot also be handcuffed, tortured, humiliated or beaten while in police/jail custody,” Bar said, adding “The Govt. is also bound to provide human conditions in prisons and protection homes and give special treatment to children and women lodged in jails or protection homes.”
The Bar Association demands that the Kashmiri and Pakistani prisoners lodged in jails, both inside and outside the State, should not be maltreated and the International Red Cross should send its teams, to Tihar and other Jails to find as to why Kashmiri and Pakistani prisoners are driven out of their cells/barracks during the night hours and are beaten by jail authorities and as to why medical and other facilities are denied to them despite court orders and the requirements under the jail manual. The Bar Association also expresses its grief and sorrow over the road accident at Ramban in which 22 persons lost their lives.