Maintain calm

After the deadly suicide attacks in Pulwama’s Lethpora area in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed, things have been on boil in Kashmir. Despite the assurances from Governor administration and state police that things were being taken care of, people felt panicked in the valley and started piling up their supplies. In the last couple of days after witnessing the fresh India-Pakistan faceoff, the sense of insecurity among the people of Kashmir has got deepened, making it all the more necessary for the authorities to restore the calm in the valley. On Wednesday, in the midst of the heightened tension between India and Pakistan, the operations for several airports in north India were temporarily suspended by Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which were later on resumed. As a takeaway, the two developments on the day that deserve a praise were the assurance from the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary that sufficient quantity of fuel has reached the valley and that transportation for the stranded tourists at Srinagar airport has been taken care of. Meanwhile, hoteliers and restaurant owners along with the people opened their doors to the stranded tourists. In yet another gesture of cordiality and good will people in Kashmir have shown that they care about others. Such gestures in the wake of hostile atmosphere after the deadly suicide attack are commendable. Furthermore, the police repeated its advisory, urging the people of Kashmir not to believe rumours that are spread on social media. The police also warned that rumour mongers would be dealt with strictly. The advisories on social media content are gaining relevance and it is not restricted to Jammu and Kashmir state only. Fake news or distorted facts can lead to serious law and order situation – a fact that has gained momentum lately. With the authorities still baffled over regulating social media content, the onus lies on the people to verify facts and stay clear of the fake or distorted facts traps. With high speed internet and smart phone technology that have become popular across the world, distribution or sharing of content is as easy as couple of finger touches. While sharing the content, it is the people who have to exhibit their sense of responsibility as a small spark can burn down a house. People should maintain their calm and hope for the best. There are inconveniences, but they need to be addressed properly and not by increasing the chaos.