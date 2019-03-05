Mainstream urges ECI to hold joint LS, LA polls

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, March 04:
During their meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI), the mainstream political parties Monday pitched for simultaneous parliamentary and assembly polls to have an elected government in the State.
A high-level delegation of the ECI led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sunil Arora arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu Kashmir for holding consultations with various political parties, State administration and other stakeholders ahead of the upcoming parliamentary polls.
The ECI team held separate meetings with the delegations of National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress and other regional parties.
NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, who was leading his party’s delegation, told Rising Kashmir that they urged the ECI team to announce assembly polls along with the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls to end the President’s rule in the State.
“We told ECI that the Governor has created a rule of anarchy in the State. And there is a dire need of an elected government to end uncertainty in Jammu Kashmir,” Sagar said.
Giving an example of the recent amendment to 1954 constitutional order by the Union cabinet, he said they told the ECI that Governor’s short-run administrative announcements and decisions had created confusion and mistrust among the people here.
Sagar said the delegation said security should not be a reason to put off legislative polls in view of the Governor’s on-record affirmation of having conducted the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat polls.
“We also told the ECI that it is now the question on your credibility to decide whether to go with the sentiments of people here or listen to New Delhi,” Sagar said. “The ECI gave a patient hearing to our concerns.”
After completion of six months of the Governor's rule in Jammu Kashmir following the fall of the PDP-BJP government, the State came under President's rule in December last year, paving way for the union cabinet to take all policy decisions related to State affairs.
After taking over the reins of the State, Governor Satya Pal Malik took several “controversial decisions” despite the objection raised by the mainstream political parties.
Mehbooba Mufti led PDP had also urged ECI to announce simultaneous polls in the State.
PDP Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri, who was heading the delegation, told Rising Kashmir that they also raised the concerns of security withdrawal to some of their leaders.
“We stressed on two points before the ECI – simultaneous polls and security withdrawal to some our leaders,” Veeri said. “We told ECI that Governor is not a representative of the people. It is an interim marriage which needs to be divorced now.”
Veeri said without security cover, it would be impossible for their leaders to campaign and the party expressed this concern with the ECI.
Senior Congress leader Taj Mohiuddin said their party also pressed for simultaneously polls in the State.
“We made our point clear to the ECI that they should not get swayed by the Home Ministry that is trying to delay the assembly polls on the pretext of security concerns,” Mohiuddin told Rising Kashmir.
He said giving an example of 2008 they told ECI that the atmosphere was far better today to conduct assembly polls in the State.
“We told them that in comparison to 1996, 2002, and 2008, the situation is far more conducive to hold polls today and there is no justification to postpone the assembly polls,” Mohiuddin said.
Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, who was heading the CPI (M) delegation, said they apprised ECI that in the absence of an elected government, uncertainty in the State was deepening day-by-day and dissatisfaction among a large section of people had increased.
“We said the only effective response to the current situation in the State is to initiate democratic process and hold elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha simultaneously,” Tarigami said. “Any delay to do so will hamper the process of improvement in the situation.”
BJP election in-charge Kashmir, Asif Masoodi, who was one of the members of the party’s delegation, said they expressed their readiness for the elections in the State.
“We put forth our stand before the ECI that the party is ready to face polls in the State be it simultaneously or separately,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sajad Lone led Peoples Conference (PC) was not invited for a meeting with the ECI team.
“PC didn’t receive any invitation for the meeting and thus nobody from our side met them,” PC spokesman Adnan Mir said.