Mainstream, separatists promoted militancy: Madhav

August 02, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

‘Separatists will be sent to Tihar, corrupt politicians to Central Jail’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav Thursday accused mainstream political parties, Hurriyat Conference and politico-religious organisation like Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) for promoting militancy in Kashmir for their own benefits.

Addressing BJP workers at Balhama area in Srinagar on the lawns of the house of youth BJP leader, Aijaz Hussain, Madhav said the deceiving politics by mainstream parties and financial support by Hurriyat and Jamaat over the years were the two main reasons for the rising militancy in the Valley.

“There are some political parties who often support militants and their ideology directly or indirectly. And then there are Hurriyat and Jamaat leaders who openly endorse militancy while their own children are studying in foreign countries,” he said.

Madhav said apart from dealing with militants in Kashmir, Narendra Modi-led government had now also started taking action against the militant sympathizers.

Madhav, who is BJP in-charge of Kashmir affairs, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to welcome new entrants into BJP’s youth wing at SKICC.

Highlighting prevalent corruption in the State, Madhav said any politician, irrespective of their stature, would be brought to book for “looting” public money.

“Nobody will be spared. Separatists will be lodged in Tihar and the corrupt politicians in Srinagar’s Central Jail,” he said.

Madhav said over the years thousands of crores were sanctioned by New Delhi for the developmental in Kashmir, but the money never reached the common people.

“All these years, two families who had a monopoly in Kashmir looted all the money but not anymore,” BJP top leader said.

Madhav also touched the recently unearthed scam in Jammu and Kashmir Bank and urged the State government to take stern punishment against the culprits for gulping public money.

Raking up the issue of exiled Kashmir Pandits, Madhav said BJP wants their return in the Valley with honour and dignity.

He later paid obeisance at Bala Devi temple in Balhama.