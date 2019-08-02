Mainstream, separatists promoted

August 02, 2019 | rising kashmir

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav Thursday accused mainstream political parties, Hurriyat Conference and politico-religious organisation like Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) for promoting militancy in Kashmir for their own benefits.

Addressing BJP workers at Balhama area in Srinagar on the lawns of the house of youth BJP leader, Aijaz Hussain, Madhav said the deceiving politics by mainstream parties and financial support by Hurriyat and Jamaat over the years were the two main reasons for the rising militancy in the Valley.

“There are some political parties who often support militants and their ideology directly or indirectly. And then there are Hurriyat and Jamaat leaders who openly endorse militancy while their own children are studying in foreign countries,” he said.

Madhav said apart from dealing with militants in Kashmir, Narendra Modi-led government had now also started taking action against the militant sympathizers.