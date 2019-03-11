Mainstream questions ECI for not holding joint LA, LS polls

March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The mainstream political parties Sunday questioned the decision of Election Commission of India (ECI) of not holding assembly and parliament polls simultaneously in Jammu Kashmir.

Former chief minister and National Conference president Omar Abdullah described ECI’s decision as “surrender to Pakistan, to militants and to the Hurriyat”.

“In light of the failure to conduct assembly elections on time in J&K I’m retweeting my tweets from a few days ago. PM Modi has surrendered to Pakistan, to the militants & to the Hurriyat. Well done Modi Sahib. 56 inch chest failed. #slowclap (sic),” Omar said.

In another tweet, Omar asked, “What happened to @rajnathsingh’s assurance to Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha as well as to the all-party meeting recently in Delhi that all forces would be made available for simultaneous polls (sic)?”

Omar said the first time since 1996, assembly polls in the state are not being held on time.

“Remember this the next time you are praising PM Modi for his strong leadership,” he wrote.

“In 2014 we had Lok Sabha elections on time & assembly elections on schedule even after the most devastating floods. Shows how badly the & earlier the BJP-PDP mishandled J&K (sic),” Omar said in another tweet.

On March 10, during their meeting with the ECI, the mainstream political parties had pitched for simultaneous parliamentary and assembly polls to have an elected government in the state.

However, without paying any heed to the demand of regional political parties, the ECI Sunday citing security concerns announced the dates of only Lok Sabha polls for the State.

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said delaying the conduction of assembly polls in Jammu Kashmir was tantamount to denying basic rights of the people of the State to have a popular government.

“It is very dangerous to keep the state in the hands of unelected representatives of the centre. It will further complicate the problems in the state and the decision taken by EC needs an immediate review,” Mehbooba said in a statement.

The PDP president said this was not expected of the ECI and the decision to hold Lok Sabha polls and at the same time delay assembly polls did not make any sense.

“It sows the seeds of suspicion among the people about the designs of the GoI and doesn’t convey a good message to the people of Jammu Kashmir about an independent institution like the ECI,” Mehbooba said.

She said ECI’s decisions go contrary to what the Home Minister had repeatedly said that GoI was ready to hold simultaneous polls in J&K.

“This change in the schedule makes the entire process highly suspicious,” she said.

Reacting to the deferment of assembly polls in the State, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the tall claims of GoI with regard to J&K situation stand exposed.

Mir said GoI had itself certified that the situation was out of control and not conducive for holding simultaneous polls.

“This was the golden chance for GoI to hold polls in order to give an elected government to the people,” he said. “Besides all the political parties were of the opinion that simultaneously polls should be held in the State, but GoI has once again failed to hold assembly polls citing the reason as volatile situation which is indicative of utter failure of New Delhi to respect the urges and aspirations of people.”

Mir said during the UPA rule, polls were conducted in 2014 despite the unfavourable situation but the State experienced highest poll percentage.

CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said the announcement of ECI that assembly polls would not be held in the State with parliament polls had disappointed the people of the State.

“This was done despite almost all political parties having urged upon the ECI to hold both the elections simultaneously,” Tarigami said.

He said not holding assembly polls would send wrong signals to the people within and outside the State.



