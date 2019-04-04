Mainstream politics

April 04, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is regarding the loud cries of mainstream politicians on Article 370, 35-A, special status, AFSPA and all that. This is just election fever and it will continue till elections are over. We have seen how the people who said they want to keep BJP away shook hands and remained in power shamelessly when Kashmir was burning. We have seen the same script be repeated time and again. No mainstream political party can save Kashmir when it is targeted by central government. They should stop fooling people as their poll tactics will not work every time. These political parties have not worked on a single issue concerning the people of Kashmir. They were glued to their seats of power when innocent people were killed in the valley, when they were lodged in jails and persecuted. Dirty politics in Kashmir is known to all. These politicians must try something new instead of going back to the same promises when election time is near.

Javaid Nabi