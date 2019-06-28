Mainstream parties condole Mughal Road accident deaths

June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic road accident.

She conveyed her sympathy to the families of the deceased passengers and also expressed serious concern over the recurring road accidents in the mountainous regions of the state and demanded that the government must review the causes of the recurring fatal accidents and take measures to save precious lives on priority.

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has expressed deep shock and grief over the fatal road accident in Peer Ki Gali area on the historic Mughal road in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

While expressing solidarity with the bereaved, he demanded ex-gratia relief for the victim families and free of cost treatment to those injured in the accident.

Chairman PDF Hakeem Yaseen has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the tragic road accident. He has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families.

Hakeem Yaseen has castigated traffic police for its failure to check traffic accidents in various parts of the state. He said concerned officers of the traffic police should be brought to book for alleged laxity in their duty.

Yaseen said the dilapidated condition of roads is another cause of day to day road accidents. He ridiculed the administration for its failure to macadamize roads in various areas of the state after the recent winter. Former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed deep shock and grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident. “I am deeply pained at the loss of lives. My heart goes out for the bereaved families. I am also pained for the seven others who sustained injuries in this fatal accident. I pray for their speedy recovery,” Bukhari said, in a condolence message issued here.

Expressing serious concern over the recurring road accidents in the State, Bukhari urged the governor led administration to take immediate measures to prevent such frequent heart wrenching mishaps in the region. T

While demanding the immediate release of ex gratia relief to the bereaved families, Bukhari expressed solidarity with them.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir has also expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Peer Ki Gali in Shopian District.

Mir said, “I am disappointed over the frequent accidents, which have cost many precious lives in past and present also, emphasizing the Authorities dealing with vehicular movement to take effective measures to ensure the safety of people while travelling in hilly and plain areas in the State.”

President of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Dr Shah Faesal has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the tragic traffic accident on Mughal road.

In a statement here Shah Faesal conveyed his sympathies with the bereaved families. He urged the government to provide ex-gratia relief to the bereaved families.

Shah Faesal has expressed his dismay over the Government’s failure to check growing incidents of road accidents in various areas of the state especially in Chenab valley and Peer Panchal region.

He called for a special campaign for improving the road infrastructure and strengthening the traffic regulatory network.

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives of eleven students in the tragic accident.

“I am deeply pained by the heartbreaking accident along Peer ki Gali in which 11 students out on excretion lost their lives. My deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the bereaved. May Allah give them strength and courage to bear the loss,” he said in his condolence message.