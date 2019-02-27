Mainstream parties call for de-escalation

Yawar HussainJammu, Feb 26:
The mainstream political parties in the State Tuesday unanimously appealed India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions following air strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) across the Line of Control (LoC).
Reacting to air strikes by Indian Air Force (IAF) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said it was disconcerting that educated privileged people were cheering on at the prospect of a war.
Terming the war cheering as Jahalat (ignorance), Mehbooba said she would rather bat for peace and save lives than sacrifice countless one to “satisfy the collective egos and misplaced sense of pride and patriotism”.
“In ths time of grief & outrage, attempts will be made to divide us. Religions & identities will be pitted against each other," the PDP President tweeted.
She said Hindus and Muslims would be pitted against each other along with creating divisions between Kashmir and Jammu.
“Our pain mustn't fuel such diabolical plans. Because eventually, the axe forgets but the tree remembers," Mehbooba said.
She said if her aversion to “unnecessary retaliation” and subsequent war makes “gullible people” question her nationalism then so be it.
The former chief minister said Pulwama attack had undoubtedly vitiated the nation’s atmosphere.
“People are baying for blood and want revenge. But let’s not forget violence begets violence," she said.
Questioning people who term peace advocates as “traitors”, Mehbooba said, “In which part of the world does advocating peace and not wanting senseless violence make one a traitor?”
She said the only thing worse than war was disagreeing with war mongers and then being at the receiving end by being asked to prove one’s sense of patriotism.
The PDP chief said the situation post IAF strikes could spiral out of control and “as usual Kashmiris will be the biggest casualties”.
“Since Pakistan has claimed that no casualties were reported despite IAF violating LoC, they should adopt a reconciliatory stand as opposed to further escalation,” she said.
Mehbooba said after claims and counter-claims by India and Pakistan, she hopes the objective of both sides had been served.
“Post pre-dawn strikes carried out by IAF, conflicting reports coming in. Official communique by FS (Foreign Secretary) claims that terror training camps were bombed while Pakistan denied this and said that the planes made a hasty retreat after being spotted,” she tweeted.
Mehbooba said she could only hope and pray that good sense prevails soon.
“How much more will J&K suffer? Kitni der tak hum khamyaza bhugte gain?” she tweeted.
National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah said war was never an ideal option to resolve disputes and urged both sides to go back to the India-Saudi joint statement of last week.
He said, “Now that JeM had hit Indian forces and claimed the attack and in turn Indian forces had hit JeM and owned that air strike, the cooler heads should prevail.”
He said the problem now was that Pakistani Imran Khan’s commitment to his country of retaliating back has come into play.
“Pakistan will not think about responding, Pakistan will respond”. What shape will response take? Where will response be? Will India have to respond to Pakistan’s response?" he wrote on Twitter.
He said now that India had entered deep inside Pakistan, the whole paradigm had changed.
"We’ve entered a whole new paradigm with the Balakote air strike. The post Uri strike was to avenge our losses, Balakote was a preemptive strike to prevent an imminent JeM attack. Totally a new ballgame," he said.
Terming the strike “hugely embarrassing” for Pakistan, he said, “Regardless of what the other side may claim was or wasn’t hit, the planes crossed over, dropped their payload, and flew back completely unscathed.”
"After Abbotabad the line they took was ‘we are primed to look East to prevent any Indian attacks and that’s how the Americans got through’. So where were they looking now?” the NC Vice President said.
He said now there was an obligation to ensure that people living near the international border and the Line of Control are not caught in any Pakistani response.
“Local administrations need to be ready to evacuate and re-house people to safe areas if situation escalates," he said. “I am in touch with my party colleagues in the frontier areas to lend all possible help and assistance, both to the administration as well as to any people caught up in any Pakistani misadventure.”
He said all those looking at today’s air strikes through a political and electoral prism should remember that Atal Behari Vajpayee went into 1999 elections with nuclear tests and victory in Kargil but returned to power with a coalition.
Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone said the air strikes carried out by the IAF on the "terror camps" in Pakistan would set a benchmark for deterrence and eventually end the cycle of violence.
“Pacifist to the core I am. But the reality as it stares in our faces is that this retaliatory action will actually be the start of the unlearning process for Pakistan. This will set the benchmark for deterrence. And eventually crowd out the cycle of violence,” he said.
Advocating dialogue between India and Pakistan, Lone said Kashmiris were yearning to get respite from violence.
In a series of tweets, Lone said Kashmiris had been at the receiving end during the three-decade violence.
“Hope we can end all types of violence. Hope Kashmiris who have been at the receiving end for three decades get respite from violence. Millions died in Europe only to evolve as EU. Historically, countries evolve bloodily. Hope it has been bloody enough for the two countries to talk now,” Lone said.