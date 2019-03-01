Mainstream, Mirwaiz welcomes Pak PM’s announcement on IAF pilot's release

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 28:
The mainstream Kashmiri politicians and Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Thursday welcomed the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's peace gesture to release the captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.
In a tweet, National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, “Very glad to know that #WingCommandarAbhinandan will be heading home. I’ll wait for him to be back on Indian soil before I welcome him back but I’m greatly relieved that PM @ImranKhanPTI has announced the imminent release of our pilot.”
Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the captured pilot would be released “as a gesture of peace” on Friday.
Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “The decision to hand over Wing Commander Abhinandan is a great gesture & shouldn’t be seen in isolation. It also comes at a time when Pak could’ve chosen to further escalate an already tensed situation. I see it as a mark of reconciliation. Our leadership should reciprocate.”
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistanis on Wednesday after his MiG was shot down and fell in the Pakistani territory during a dogfight.
Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone tweeted, “Pakistan PM Imran Khan move to release Abhinandan is a welcome move. Conflicts per se r not irresolvable. Leadership makes a conflict resolvable or irresolvable.”
IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal welcomed the Pakistan government's decision to release the pilot, but expressed apprehensions that rabble-rousing by some TV channels may force Islamabad to change its mind.
"Welcome home WC Abhinandan. And with this one gesture @ImranKhanPTI has proven himself to be a statesman. I am happy but I am scared. What if the euphoria in our TV war-rooms forces GoP to change his mind on WC Abhinandan? Those who are claiming a diplomatic victory here rather than appreciating IK's statesmanship, should wait till the pilot reaches home," Faesal said.
Meanwhile, separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also welcomed the Pakistan prime minister's decision.
"Welcome decision by Pakistan PM @ImranKhanPTI to release the captive Indian pilot as a peace gesture. Hope better sense prevails the war clouds scatter and the #Kashmir dispute moves towards a peaceful resolution," he tweeted.