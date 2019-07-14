Mainstream leaders pay tributes to 1931 martyrs

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Malik is BJP’s Governor: Farooq

Martyrs guiding Kashmir’s generations for decades: Veeri

Martyrs sacrificed lives to end autocracy, injustice: Peerzada

Guv was duty bound to visit martyrs graveyard: Rasheed

Leaders of various mainstream parties Saturday visited the Martyr’s graveyard and paid homage to 22 Kashmiris who were killed by the forces of then Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh on July 13, 1931.

National conference president and MP, Farooq Abdullah led the party in paying floral tributes at martyrs’ graveyard at Khwaja Bazar here.

Addressing the party functionaries and workers, Farooq said the incident of 1931 was the culmination of the growing unrest in the people against the oppressor and the tyrant.

“The martyrs gave their life for securing dignity and self-respect of their countrymen. Kashmir had never witnessed a forceful upsurge until 1931, a profound departure from the traditional stoicism,” he said adding since its inception the party has symbolised the sacrifice of the martyrs of 1931.

Farooq said forces inimical to J&K’s special constitutional position will try their level best to widen the communal tension in the state.

“However the supreme sacrifice the 1931 martyrs will continue to motor us in our struggle against injustice,” he said.

Later, talking to reporters, Farooq said Satya Pal Malik is BJP’s Governor. “How can he come here?”

He was responding to a question about Governor Malik skipping official function at martyrs’ graveyard.

NC general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, senior leaders Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Abdul Rahim Rather, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Hasnain Masoodi, Ali Muhammad Dar, Pirzada Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Syed Akhoon and other party functionaries also paid tributes to martyrs.

On 13 July 1931, 22 people were killed in firing by the forces of the then Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. July 13 is observed as state holiday.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice president Abdul Rahman Veeri also visited martyrs graveyard to pay homage to the martyrs.

He termed the martyrs as torchbearers, who have been guiding Kashmir’s generations for decades to strengthen the institutions of democracy and fair play and prioritize justice over anarchy.

Senior PDP leaders Mohammad Khursheed Alam, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Asea Naqash were also present on the occasion.

State Congress leaders led by former JKPCC President Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed visited the graveyard and paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

Peerzada said the martyrs sacrificed their lives to end the autocracy and injustice in the State.

“Martyrs fought the battle of justice and equality and laid down their lives for the prestige and honour of the people, their sacrifices will continue to lead the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh at the path of unity and brotherhood,” he said.

Awami Itihad Party chief and former MLA Langate, Er Rasheed also visited the graveyard and paid tributes to martyrs of 1931.

Rashid lashed out at Governor Satya Pal Malik for not visiting the graveyard.

“No doubt the martyrs don’t need tributes from those who are carrying the legacy of those who butchered them on 13 July 1931, but the state being under Governor’s rule, Malik was duty bound to visit the martyrs’ graveyard,” he said.

“It is horrible that as usual BJP disgraced the martyrs by turned up at the martyrs’ grave yard which proves that it has no respect for the state constitution,” Rasheed said.

He said the real heirs of martyrs of July 13 are not only common Kashmiris but in particular the people of downtown, who have sacrificed everything.