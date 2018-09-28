Mainstream leaders condemn civilian killing in Noorbagh

Stop brazen killings of civilians: Kamal
National Conference on Thursday expressed grief over the civilian killing, Mohammad Saleem Malik during CASO in Noorbagh Qamarwari, Srinagar.
In a statement, NC additional General Secretary Shiekh Mustafa Kamal said, “The government is brazenly killing civilians which should be stopped immediately.” Kamal held former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Saeed responsible for giving additional powers to army, which “are now resulting in barbaric killings and damaging of civilian properties.”
A senior leader of NC and MLA Iddgah Mubarak Gul also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace of the departed soul.
“It’s really unfortunate and condemnable how civilians are being targeted with no sense of remorse by security forces during such operations. It has, in fact, become a routine now,” Gul said adding, "I demand a thorough time-bound investigation into the killing of Malik so that culprit is identified and booked."
Black sheep want to shatter peace: Bukhari
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader and former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday strongly condemned the civilian killing in Noorbagh area of Qamarwari Srinagar, terming it as “a cold-blooded murder”.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari said the killing of Mohammad Saleem Malik during a cordon-and-search-operation launched by the government forces in Qamarwari area is a “heinous crime which is unacceptable to any civilized society”. He demanded an impartial probe at the highest level so that the culprits of this brutal killing are booked and brought to justice.
The former finance minister observed that unfortunately some vested interests in security forces have become trigger happy and feel emboldened after every such incident in Kashmir. “Like in any other part of the State, such forces with nefarious designs, want to shatter the semblance of peace and tranquillity in Srinagar city,” Bukhari remarked.
The PDP senior leader opined that the human life in Kashmir has been devalued by “the callousness of black sheep” in security forces who seem to have got a license to kill the innocent civilians and draw a sadistic pleasure out of it.
“The latest cold-blooded murder in Qamarwari is in clear contravention to the assertion made by Governor S.P Malik who wanted to build trust in Kashmir and had asked security forces to adhere to Standard Operating Procedure (SPO) in all their operations in J&K,” Bukhari observed.
He said that it seems that some elements in police and security forces in J&K are enjoying atrocities committed on the people and the personality and attitude of such elements have become vicious.
“Srinagar city seemed to be insulated to such happenings and flames emanating from turmoil hit South Kashmir. But incidents like Qamarwari killing are a direct result of attempts being made by some vested interests to shatter peace and subvert local economy in the city,” Bukhari said while demanding a stern action against the culprits behind the Qamarwari civilian killing.
He appealed “all right-thinking people” to join their ranks to prevent such vested interests from carrying out their nefarious designs which cause fear and insecurity among common people and squeeze their economy for their own interests.
Loss of precious lives unacceptable: Congress
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has strongly condemned the Noorbagh killing describing it as “highly painful and shocking.”
In a Statement issued on Thursday, the JKPCC spokesperson expressed deep shock and grief over the killing of a young man in Noorbagh Srinagar. Strongly condemned the incident, the spokesperson expressed serious concern over the innocent killings, urging upon the Govt to ensure that no civilian is killed, as the loss of precious lives has vitiated the atmosphere in the valley, which has to be contained in the larger interests of the safety of people and prevalence of peace. The spokesperson further said the loss of innocent lives will continue to remain the source behind disenchantment among the common masses in Kashmir, as a result, the situation has gone from bad to worse; adding that forces must ensure the safety of innocent people while dealing with militant-related activities. “JKPCC offered condolences to the bereaved family and sympathized with them,” he said.
Painful and unfortunate: Tarigami
CPI (M) State secretary M Y Tarigami condemned the killing of the innocent civilian during CASO in Noorbagh area of Srinagar on Thursday. Terming it an unfortunate and condemnable act he said, “It is painful to see losing young boys to bullets day in and day out. Losing precious human lives is most unfortunate. I have no words to condemn such killing as mere condemnation every time a civilian is killed isn’t enough.” Tarigami said that the law enforcing agencies are refusing to draw lessons from previous such experiences. Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family Tarigami demanded immediate investigation of the incident.
Such incidents increase hatred: Yaseen
Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), Hakeem Yaseen has condemned the killing of a civilian in Qamarwari area of Srinagar. He said such kind of unfortunate incidents were bound to increase hatred, anger and alienation among the people.
In a statement on Thursday, Hakeem Yaseen has urged the Governor administration to earnestly check killing of innocent civilians during different law and order situations including anti-militancy operations adding that armed forces should be strictly made accountable to the Standard of Operations( SOPS). While demanding to identify “black-sheep” in Armed forces, Hakeem Yaseen has termed killing of the civilian as “most barbaric and unjustified”. He demanded stern punishment to the “trigger happy security personnel” involved in this gruesome murder. He said previous governments too failed to punish such trigger-happy security personnel who were found involved in civilian killings except issuing probe orders adding that onus now lies on the Governor administration to act tough against such unpleasant happenings in future. He said, “Keeping in view the past experiences, there are undoubtedly some black sheep in the Armed forces who in no way want restoration of peace in the strife-torn state to satiate their vested interests.” Hakim Yaseen said that unless the lost trust and faith in the system of law and justice was restored, the return of peace and tranquillity in the state will continue to remain a distinct dream.
Mir expresses grief
Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) president and former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir on Thursday expressed profound grief over the killing of a civilian, Mohammad Saleem Malik during CASO in Noorbagh Qamarwari Srinagar.
Expressing solidarity with the family of Saleem Malik, Mir extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.