Mainstream divided on State counsel’s defence

As the Supreme Court rejected the deferment application of the State government on Monday, the mainstream parties of the State seemed divided on the quality of defence presented by the State government’s counsel in protecting Article 35-A.
The main regional parties National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while questioning the State government’s defence in the apex court pitched for the formulation of a robust and well-knit legal defence to protect Article 35-A.
On the contrary, the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress seemed satisfied with the counsel representing the State government in the court.
On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected the State government’s application seeking deferment of the hearing as the State did not get time to prepare for the case in wake of the preparations for the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls.
The State government had sought deferment of hearing till December 2018.
National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said the State government and GoI need to come out with their stand on Article 35-A.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, NC General Secretary said the deferment of hearing as pleaded by the State government’s counsel was not entertained by the court and so the government needed to clear ambiguity around the case.
“Both Government of India and State government’s priority should be to tell the Supreme Court to reject these pleas challenging Article 35-A and that is the only way to end this matter,” Sagar said.
He said if both the governments want the situation in the State to be normal then they should honour the ‘phenomenal and spontaneous’ support exhibited by the people of the State for protecting Article 35-A.
“Without seeking to score political points on this GoI should protect it,” the veteran NC leader said.
He said till date GoI and State governments had not cleared their stand vis-à-vis Article 35-A.
“We aren’t asking them to protect an article of some other constitution but of the Indian constitution,” Sagar said.
On the quality of defence of the State government, the NC General Secretary said under the Governor’s rule, the State was being run indirectly by GoI and when GoI was not itself clear then the ambiguity was bound to remain.
PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said there was nothing to celebrate in Supreme Court’s order deferring the hearing on petitions challenging Article 35-A.
He said Government of India will have to take a clear stand on the issue while State government under Governor Narinder Nath Vohra must ensure that the State is on a strong legal foot in the case.
“The pot continues to boil, uncertainty is hovering above us,” Mir said.
The PDP chief spokesman said he earnestly hopes that the State government would ensure that the Law department files appropriate counter affidavits, strongly espousing the need to protect Article 35-A.
He said the State government also needs to highlight the catastrophic impact which the repealing or tinkering with Article 35-A may have on the socio-political atmosphere as anticipated by Police and intelligence agencies.
Congress Working Committee member and a party in the Article 35-A case, Tariq Hameed Karra said confusion around the State’s defence was created by the previous PDP-BJP government while the legal team now representing the State in Governor’s rule was better.
He said the previous PDP-BJP government failed to get an affidavit from GoI and then replaced its “half-baked” first affidavit with another “half-baked” one.
“When someone withdraws their own affidavit by another one and isn’t sure about that one also then confusion is bound to happen,” Karra said.
He said Government of India led by BJP was bound to protect the constitution because it was not the constitution of a particular party but of the people of India.
Karra said the Supreme Court was going to ascertain whether there were certain points which the earlier constitutional benches had not taken up when ruling in favour of the constitutional validity of Article 35-A.
“If the points already settled by the earlier judgement are repeated then the smaller bench of three judges cannot overrule the judgement passed by constitutional benches,” he said. “The matter would then need to be heard by a larger bench.”
BJP State unit general secretary, Ravinder Raina said the party was hopeful that the State government’s counsel would not defend an article legalising gender bias.
“We have faith in the counsel representing the case and nobody should defend this as it deprives our female folk of the right to pass on the property to their children if they marry outside,” he said.
Raina said earlier the NC and PDP had ganged up to even take away the rights of J&K women to own their property if they married outside the State.
“It was only after the High Court granted women this right that PDP and NC were silenced,” he said.
