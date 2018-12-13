Maiden review meeting of Horticulture Department held

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 12:
Rakesh Kumar Srangal on Wednesday chaired maiden meeting as Director Horticulture Jammu with the officers to review the status of ongoing development schemes of the department in Jammu Province.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by all the Chief Horticulture Officers and divisional and district level officers besides other concerned.
The Director reviewed the physical and financial achievements registered under centrally sponsored schemes, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP), Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayee Yojna (PMKSY), Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Sub Mission for Agriculture Mechanization and CAPEX schemes besides various State Sponsored schemes under implementation in the province.
The Director instructed all the officers to come up with DPRs of development projects for welfare of farming community to be taken in the next financial year.
He asked them to take steps with regard to creation of water sources especially in government fruit plants nurseries located in both temperate and subtropical areas of the province so that quality plant material can be produced in the nurseries.
The Director asked the officers to prepare and publicize schedule for organizing awareness camps on latest interventions in the Horticulture sector in their respective areas so that maximum people participate in these camps for optimum results.
He stressed upon the officers to step up their efforts to achieve the set targets under different development schemes in the division.
Taking cognizance of complaints regarding illegal sale of plant material by some private firms, the Director asked the officers to look into the issue and take strict action against the defaulters, the official added.
Among others Joint Director Horticulture Tarvinder Singh and other officials of the Directorate attended the meeting, said the official.