Maiden multiagency conference held at Bandipora

Bandipora, August 12:
A multiagency meeting of Civil Administration, Army, Police, CRPF and BSF was convened by the District Magistrate Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary here today to discuss a host of issues and proposals aimed at welfare of public and youth engagement.
DIG BSF B B Sidhra, SSP Sheikh Zulfkar Azad, Senior Officers, Commanding Officers of Army, BSF, CRPF from Gurez, Bandipora, Aloosa, Hajin and Sumbal besides senior officers from other organizations and departments attended the meeting.
According to the District Magistrate Bandipora, such joint security conferences would be held every month across the district on rotational basis.
He said detailed discussion was held and vital decisions taken on effective coordination between various agencies in the district, security arrangements, preparedness for Panchayat and ULB polls, issues related to land and basic facilities, public friendly security network, responsive administration and effective service delivery as well as grievance redressal, emergency and disaster management, apart from other specific issues of greater public importance.
Dr Shahid said the security conference underlined the public welfare measures and youth engagement for which a number of steps initiated were decided to be strengthened. It was decided to launch an extensive outreach programme for prompt redressal of public grievances related to developmental and socio-economic sectors in the district. SDM, Tehsildars and SHOs will convene preliminary meetings with community for eliciting the details of developmental demands and grievances which will be followed by public grievance redressal camps by district administration for on-spot redressal of issues and special focus to prompt action on developmental demands.
He said the youth engagement programme was discussed in detail viz-a-viz establishment of libraries, counselling centers, educational aids and skill development. Under the Youth Sports Leadership Network initiative of district administration enrolment of young and budding sportsmen is being done for providing training and equipment assistance. Modalities for Libraries, counselling centers, smart class rooms and skill development were also finalized.
The DM said that the Conference dwelled on community based disaster preparedness and response system about which it was decided that Army and CAPF will provide training to volunteers in vulnerable areas while district administration will provide material and equipment support to prepare the community as first line of defense in natural disasters for minimizing losses. Prompt relief, rehabilitation and compensation measures were also finalized in coordination.
He said a number of proposals and suggestions were put forth by the Army, Police, CRPF, BSF and other agencies for welfare of general public and providing assistance in various situations. The public grievances and demands in various areas were also projected by the participants. A coordination cell has been established to work out on these demands.