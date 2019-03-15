Maiden EVMMS demo randomization held at Ganderbal

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election Officer Hashmat Ali Khan Thursday convened a meeting with the representatives of all political parties for the maiden demo randomization of electronic voting machine management system (EVMMS).

The official spokesperson said that the Demo randomization process was attended by SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, Deputy DEO, Nodal Officer for EVM, AROs and representatives of political Parties.

The demonstration was made by the Nodal officer for EVM, Hartej Singh who briefed the representatives of political parties about the functioning of EVMMS.

The DEO, SSP, Dy. DEO besides AROs monitored the process. The DEO directed the officers associated with the elections to work with utmost dedication and devotion for smooth Lok Sabha polls. He assured the participants that all necessary arrangements have been put in place for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the district.

Later, District Election Officer interacted with representatives of political parties of the district and discussed various matters/issues related to upcoming elections and urged them to adhere to Model Code of Conduct as mentioned in the rule book of ECI.

