'Mahindra Powerol keen to impart skill training to youth in Kashmir'

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mahindra Powerol, one of the largest diesel generator manufacturing companies of the country and a part of one of India’s biggest business conglomerates Mahindra Group, apart from business expansions in Kashmir is also keen on entering collaborations with ITIs and other institutions for skill development of youth, who can later become part of the industry.

Business head of Mahindra Powerol, Sachin Nijhawan said this while speaking to Greater Kashmir on the sidelines of the launch of a new Diesel Genset manufacturing plant at Rahim Engineering Works in Rangreth.

Nijhawan said that Kashmir is a fast-growing market for Powerol adding that as a 14-year-old dealership Rahim Engineering has become “important component of the company’s business eco-system”.

“It is the only OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to have presence of a factory locally which ensures large-scale employment for local youth. There are many expansions in the pipeline here as well. From making 200 KV assembly generators, our dealership is now eyeing to roll out 500 KV gensets,” Nijhawan said.

He said Mahindra Powerol gensets were present all across telecom industry and other sectors such as banking in the Valley.