Mahashivratri arrangements reviewed in G’bal, B’la

Srinagar, February 27:
District Development Commissioner Hashmat Ali Khan Wednesday visited Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla and took stock of the arrangements being made for Maha Shivratri Mela at the shrine.
The DDC was accompanied by ADDC, Shafqat Iqbal, Tehsildar Ganderbal, Tehsildar Tulmulla, AEE, PHE and other concerned officers.
During the visit, the DDC interacted with the members of Dharmarth Trust and discussed in detail the necessary arrangements for peaceful and successful conduct of this religious event. He stressed upon the concerned officers to work in tandem so that all possible facilities are made available to the devotees during Mela days at the shrine.
He asked the concerned authorities to ensure cleanliness in and around the Bhawan and provision of adequate water facility and uninterrupted power supply during the Mela. He also passed directions for beautification and illumination of the shrine.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo also convened a meeting to review arrangements for the smooth celebration of upcoming Mahashivratri festival on March 4.
The meeting was attended by SSP Baramulla, ADC Baramulla, ADC Sopore, Assistant Director Fisheries and FCS&CA besides other concerned officers.
On the occasion, DC thoroughly reviewed the requisite arrangements wherein he directed the concerned authorities to make all the necessary arrangements for smooth celebration of the festival.
DC directed the officers to ensure availability of Fish, vegetables especially Lotus Stems (Nadroo), Spinach, Walnut, Cheese and other essential commodities including LPG Cylinders, K-oil, Rice, Sugar, Flour, uninterrupted water and electric power supply in all the areas where the Pandit community resides.
Dr Ittoo directed the Fisheries Department to deploy trout fish carrying mobile vans on festival days in various areas of the districts for better convenience of Pandit brethren.