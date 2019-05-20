Magisterial inquiry ordered into Bhaderwah youth’s killing

May 20, 2019 | Mohd Majid Malik

Curfew relaxed for 2 hours

The government Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the killing of Nayeem Ahmed of Qilla Mohallah Bhaderwah while curfew was relaxed for two hours in Bhaderwah town of Doda district.

The curfew had been imposed as a precautionary measure on Thursday following the killing of a youth and violent stone throwing.

District Development Commissioner, Doda, Sagar D Doifode said the area-wise curfew relaxation was given in Bhaderwah town from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm initially and then from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

“During the period, the situation remained quite under control as people came out of their houses and purchased essential commodities," he said.

However, Doifode said Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) remained in force in these areas as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Doifode ordered a magisterial inquiry into killing of Ahmed and on stone throwing incidents.

The order issued by the DM reads, "Whereas, during the intervening night of 15 and 16 May, 2019, some unknown persons killed one Nayeem Ahmed of Qillah Mohallah, Bhaderwah, which led to disturbance in law and order situation in Bhaderwah town and its surroundings. Further, some miscreants in Bhaderwah have tried to disturb peaceful atmosphere by way of mobilizing unlawful assemblies and also resorted to stone throwing thus vandalizing public property at large,” the order reads.

Keeping the situation in view and in order to conduct magisterial inquiry of the entire episode, District Magistrate Doda appointed Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thatri Mohammad Anwar Bandey as Inquiry Officer to inquire into the matter thoroughly to ascertain the cause and the probable reason of killing of Ahmed.

The SDM would also carry out an inquiry into stone-throwing, clashes and vandalism that took place in the town after the incident and furnish the factual report along with his specific comments within seven days to the office of DM Doda to facilitate further necessary action.

