Madni urges admin to release pending salaries of former Panchs

March 09, 2019 |

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Sartaj Madni Friday demanded authorities to release pending salaries of former Panchs and Sarpanchs here.

Madni said that the former Panchs and Sarpanchs have served people in tough time and are not getting their salaries from last several months. “I urge the State Administration to look into the matter and release the pending salaries of former Panchs and Sarpanchs at an earliest,” he said. (KNS)