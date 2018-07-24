Madni resigns as PDP vice president

Not impressed, says dissident party leader
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 23:
Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s maternal uncle, Sartaj Madni Monday submitted his resignation as the vice president of the Peoples Democratic Party.
“I have submitted my resignation to party president Mehbooba Mufti in the larger interest of the party and for its strengthening, stability and unity,” he said.
PDP dissident leaders including former minister Imran Raza Ansari were questioning the occupation of party’s vice president by Madni.
They were alleging that occupation of the party’s top position by Mehbooba’s maternal uncle was part of the dynastic politics being imposed in the party.
Clarifying the charges of the PDP dissidents, Madni said, “I have resigned from the party’s vice presidency for strengthening the party. Otherwise I too have worked in founding and strengthening the party.”
Recently top PDP leader and Member Parliament Muzaffar Hussain Baig said the party president Mehbooba Mufti should take some tangible actions on the grievances of some descanting voices within the party.
Soon after Madni tendered his resignation, the party’s disgruntled leader and MLA Noorabad, Abdul Majeed Paddar termed it as a “mere drama”.
The Noorabad legislator said that taking such steps after damaging the party’s unity would not serve as a damage control exercise.
“The situation could have been different in case the party president had taken such a decision herself prior to the damage of party’s unity,” he said. “Such a step of Madni is mere drama and can’t be a damage control exercise for the party.”
The PDP’s disgruntled leader aid such dramas would not deter them.
“Such decision should have come from party’s president and that too much earlier, and now these steps won’t work,” he said.
On his recent claims of having the support of about 51 MLAs, Paddar said, “You have to wait a bit more. We will come up with 55 MLAs not only 51 to form the government.” KNS